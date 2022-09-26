The season couldn’t have started any worse for the West Virginia Mountaineers, first with a game-sealing interception against Pittsburgh that the Panthers returned for the game-winning score and a dropped reception near the goalline that could have given the Mountaineers a chance to tie or win the game. Coupled with that, the Panthers are the historic rival of the Mountaineers so the loss stings that much more, especially after videos of head coach Neal Brown emerged showing him talking to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, a video that seemed to show Narduzzi as pumped up and Brown as amazed at all of the pagentry and spectacle “for one game”.

