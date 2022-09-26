Read full article on original website
Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.
MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26. In the letter, attorney Jerald...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
Breezy Wednesday across southeast Louisiana!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through at least Friday.
Governor visits Port business; hints at new announcement coming soon
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Monday talking about a major investment in the area.
Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River
FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
Mayor Cantrell is a city employee, travel policies apply to her, City Attorney says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Attorney has stated that the mayor is an employee of the city of New Orleans and therefore the city's travel policies apply to her. According to the memorandum written by City Attorney Donesia Turner, the city's home rule charter and the Louisiana code of ethics both state that New Orleans' elected officials are employees of the City of New Orleans.
Get Out and Vote Canvassing Efforts Begin to Engage Black Voters Statewide
Statewide, LA – Yesterday, Monday, September 26, 2022, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice (PCEJ) started an on the ground canvassing initiative in major cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles. The campaign is part of a statewide Get Out and Vote (GOTV) strategy currently underway ahead of the November 8, 2022 Primary Congressional election. In the beginning of September, PCEJ onboarded over 100 phone bankers and canvassers statewide to help register voters and educate about key ballot initiatives.
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
WK to be Caddo Schools' sports medicine provider
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System will be the exclusive sports medicine provider for all Caddo high schools for the next 10 years, according to a joint announcement Monday. “Willis-Knighton has a lengthy history with Caddo Schools in working with our system to provide for the needs of our students,...
Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. -Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street. Firefighters got the call around 3:45 p.m. At one point, up to 17 units were on the scene. No one was hurt.
