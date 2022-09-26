ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Cautionary boil advisory issued in Mandeville, Ark.

MANDEVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the community of Mandeville in Miller County, Ark. The order was issued Monday morning (Sept. 26) around 8:15 a.m. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say the order was issued because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss of water pressure. This loss of pressure was due to a water main break on Mandeville Road.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Majic 93.3

TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
TEXARKANA, AR
NOLA.com

Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding

The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mandeville, LA
Business
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Arkansas Industry
Coushatta, LA
Government
County
Miller County, AR
Miller County, AR
Government
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Mandeville, LA
Government
City
Coushatta, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Water Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Coushatta Water
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
westcentralsbest.com

Beware of Poisonous Weed

Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wgno.com

Breezy Wednesday across southeast Louisiana!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through at least Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
THV11

Arkansans wrangle up huge gator in Sulphur River

FOUKE, Ark. — A large alligator was caught in the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area near Fouke in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East, his friend Carson Bumgardner, and cousin Gil Elam were all out hunting on the Sulphur River when they encountered what he referred to as a "monster" of an alligator.
FOUKE, AR
WWL

Mayor Cantrell is a city employee, travel policies apply to her, City Attorney says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Attorney has stated that the mayor is an employee of the city of New Orleans and therefore the city's travel policies apply to her. According to the memorandum written by City Attorney Donesia Turner, the city's home rule charter and the Louisiana code of ethics both state that New Orleans' elected officials are employees of the City of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Get Out and Vote Canvassing Efforts Begin to Engage Black Voters Statewide

Statewide, LA – Yesterday, Monday, September 26, 2022, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice (PCEJ) started an on the ground canvassing initiative in major cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria and Lake Charles. The campaign is part of a statewide Get Out and Vote (GOTV) strategy currently underway ahead of the November 8, 2022 Primary Congressional election. In the beginning of September, PCEJ onboarded over 100 phone bankers and canvassers statewide to help register voters and educate about key ballot initiatives.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

WK to be Caddo Schools' sports medicine provider

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System will be the exclusive sports medicine provider for all Caddo high schools for the next 10 years, according to a joint announcement Monday. “Willis-Knighton has a lengthy history with Caddo Schools in working with our system to provide for the needs of our students,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. -Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street. Firefighters got the call around 3:45 p.m. At one point, up to 17 units were on the scene. No one was hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy