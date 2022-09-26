Read full article on original website
Related
University of Indianapolis
Around the Pound
Good afternoon UIndy fans, there's a lot to be happy about in the Greyhound Nation and Around the Pound is your one stop shop for the good news. Be sure to check every Monday to see what has and will happen with your Greyhounds!. FOOTBALL. UIndy football was astonishing once...
University of Indianapolis
Women’s golf tops nation with 3.94 GPA
The University of Indianapolis women’s golf program notches top grade point average among Division II women’s golf programs with a 3.945 for the 2021-2022 season, according to UIndy Athletics. Along with finishing first in the Great Lakes Valley Conference under Coach Brent Nicoson for the 10th year in a row, they even came second in regionals and 10th in the nation.
University of Indianapolis
Retrospective: How The Reflector has changed its alumni coverage
The University of Indianapolis community is made up of a wide variety of people. While students, professors and administrators are most commonly associated with UIndy because of their presence on campus, alumni also make up a large portion of our community. Once students are enrolled at UIndy, they continue to be Greyhounds long after they graduate, and The Reflector has always sought to highlight some of the most prominent alumni to come through the university, as well as alumni participation on campus.
University of Indianapolis
UIndy student starts photography business
What began as an investment for a class turned into a business for one University of Indianapolis student. Freshman pre-nursing major Kaylarae Delp has managed to turn her passion for photography into her own business, called Kaylarae Photography. “It was junior year. I was taking Photoshop and photography [classes] in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Indianapolis
Student Affairs adjusts following Kory Vitangeli’s resignation
Following the departure of former Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs Kory Vitangeli on Sept. 2, the University of Indianapolis Student Affairs Office is undergoing a number of changes. Vice President, Chief Inclusion Officer, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and (now) Dean of Students Amber Smith is currently serving as the leader of the Office of Student Affairs on an interim-basis while the university begins its search for a new dean of students.
University of Indianapolis
UIndy names Lucinda Dale 2022 Teacher of the Year
The University of Indianapolis has named College of Health Sciences School of Occupational Therapy professor Lucinda Dale as the 2022 Teacher of the Year, according to UIndy 360. The award is given to a faculty member who exhibits superior teaching as well as dedication to students. The awardee is chosen...
University of Indianapolis
UIndy promotes mindfulness with community gardening
Sprouting a garden from a bulb of an idea, the University of Indianapolis will be cultivating an interactive program that serves as a space for mindful gardening for students. Thanks to Staff Psychologist and Liaison for Diversity & Inclusion Alyssa Alonso and Professor of English Kevin McKelvey, who have been helping oversee the planting and overall care of the garden, started the program earlier in September.
University of Indianapolis
Symphony Orchestras from the UIndy and Perry Meridian High School to put on a performance of dance music
Ruth Lilly Performance Hall will soon set the stage for not only the University of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, but also the Perry Meridian High School Symphony Orchestra. On Sept. 29, these two groups will be putting on a performance of dance music that they have prepared in a collaborative effort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Indianapolis
R.B. Annis School of Engineering receives accreditation, $1.8 million gift
The R.B. Annis School of Engineering at the University of Indianapolis has received accreditation for the Industrial & Systems Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Software Engineering programs by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), according to UIndy 360. The accreditation allows UIndy engineering undergraduates to be qualified under an internationally and nationally recognized commission for working in their respective fields upon graduation.
University of Indianapolis
UIndy students create own movies in Film Club
As the semester started, clubs began to have call out meetings all across the University of Indianapolis campus. The UIndy Film Club had their call-out meeting on Sept. 9, according to their Instagram (@uindyfilmclub). According to president of the Film Club and senior creative writing major Ethan Thurston, the club regularly meets on Fridays at 3 p.m. on the third floor of Esch Hall in the TV studio, as well as outside of their regular meetings to discuss where they currently are with their films.
Comments / 0