KUTV
Semi-truck hauling tar overturns, leaks on ramp connecting I-80, I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ramp connecting two major interstates in Salt Lake City was closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck hauling tar crashed and overturned. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash on the ramp from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215 West just after 8 a.m.
ksl.com
Police identify man killed by officers in South Salt Lake shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man early Tuesday, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. The gunman was identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police say the "violent encounter" began late Monday, just before midnight, when officers...
ksl.com
1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting
SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
South Salt Lake neighborhood on edge after officer-involved shooting
A suspect is dead and an officer is recovering in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night.
Grandma, grandson stabbed in South Salt Lake
A woman and her grandson suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
kslnewsradio.com
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
ksl.com
'It's a necessity': UTA announces bus, ski service cuts amid growing driver shortages
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is again planning to shift around some bus service frequencies and services amid a growing shortage of drivers. The agency announced Wednesday that it will amend 17 bus route schedules or routes, and suspend three routes altogether beginning on Dec. 11, the agency's next route change day. Route 650, a fast bus service from Ogden Station to Weber State University; Route 901, a seasonal bus route from Salt Lake City to Park City; and Route 953, a ski service route from Midvale to Snowbird and Alta resorts, are the three suspended routes.
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
kjzz.com
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
ksl.com
Sandy has its 'golden spike' moment with completion of popular trail 25 years later
SANDY — Dan Medina remembers when Sandy leaders realized that a new light rail service still in its development stages could provide a "golden opportunity" for a multiuse trail to run adjacent to it through the heart of the city. It was 1997, two years before the Utah Transit...
upr.org
Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass
A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
Grandmother and grandson hospitalized in double stabbing
SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Two family members are in the hospital following a double stabbing incident. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment near 3300 South and 300 East in South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two relatives, a grandmother […]
kslnewsradio.com
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
