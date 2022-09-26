ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

ksl.com

Police identify man killed by officers in South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man early Tuesday, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. The gunman was identified Wednesday as 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police say the "violent encounter" began late Monday, just before midnight, when officers...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

1 dead, officer injured in South Salt Lake police shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police officers exchanged shots with an armed man overnight, resulting in the gunman being killed and an officer injured. About 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, South Salt Lake police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and was at home recovering.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
ABC4

Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

'It's a necessity': UTA announces bus, ski service cuts amid growing driver shortages

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is again planning to shift around some bus service frequencies and services amid a growing shortage of drivers. The agency announced Wednesday that it will amend 17 bus route schedules or routes, and suspend three routes altogether beginning on Dec. 11, the agency's next route change day. Route 650, a fast bus service from Ogden Station to Weber State University; Route 901, a seasonal bus route from Salt Lake City to Park City; and Route 953, a ski service route from Midvale to Snowbird and Alta resorts, are the three suspended routes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
upr.org

Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC4

Grandmother and grandson hospitalized in double stabbing

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – Two family members are in the hospital following a double stabbing incident. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at an apartment near 3300 South and 300 East in South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake Police believe this was an isolated incident between the two relatives, a grandmother […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

