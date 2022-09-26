SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is again planning to shift around some bus service frequencies and services amid a growing shortage of drivers. The agency announced Wednesday that it will amend 17 bus route schedules or routes, and suspend three routes altogether beginning on Dec. 11, the agency's next route change day. Route 650, a fast bus service from Ogden Station to Weber State University; Route 901, a seasonal bus route from Salt Lake City to Park City; and Route 953, a ski service route from Midvale to Snowbird and Alta resorts, are the three suspended routes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO