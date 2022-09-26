We came up with a squad of players both past and present who have always played like their lives depended on it against Everton. [RBM]. “I never had the mindset that it wasn’t going to work here. I had the mindset that I’d turn it around and when the opportunity came with the new manager, I used it as a new chapter of my life and said to myself, ‘Forget the past. What’s happened has happened...now let’s go again’. What I realised here is fans appreciate 100 percent, as long as you show that you can do everything because there’s a reason you’re here at Everton - because you have ability...I have the ambition to achieve as much as I can for this club, it’s a great club with so much history and we want to create more history,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

