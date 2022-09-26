Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “Everton Were Better Over the Game”
Losing at Anfield is always a blow. Losing at Anfield to an Everton side that was clearly better in every way is even worse. But this is (not this specifically, but playing against really good teams) what we knew would happen when we were promoted to the WSL. There’s a lot to work on and Matt Beard spoke about exactly what went wrong after the game.
SB Nation
Monday September 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad
There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT
Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him
Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watford sack Rob Edwards as manager and appoint Slaven Bilic to replace him
Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards after only 11 matches and appointed Slaven Bilic to succeed him
ESPN
England's players still believe in Gareth Southgate as they try to sort problems pre-World Cup
LONDON -- Gareth Southgate may be mindful of growing dissent within the England fanbase and wary of what he describes as an impending "war" with sections of the media, but on Monday his players made the most important judgement of all. There was never a chance of the Football Association...
MLS・
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard Both Up For NWFA Manager of the Season
Both Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard are in contention to win the Northwest Football Association Manager of the Year award. The award ceremony takes place on November 7th. Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a Champions League final and title challenge. Matt Beard helped the women finally get promoted out of the WSL2 and back into the top flight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: International Round-Up, Derby Official Named, Delph Done, and More...
Manchester City are eager to get all their players back from National Team duty as they prepare for the Manchester derby this Sunday at the Etihad. We’ve got all the latest headlines to get you ready here at Bitter and Blue. RODRIGO’S SPAIN REACH NATIONS LEAGUE FINALS - George...
SB Nation
Chelsea Champions League hero Ramires also retires
In the long and great history of Chelsea Football Club — no, seriously — perhaps no greater goal has ever been scored that the one Ramires (...Santos do Nascimento, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) produced on a most historic night in Barcelona a little over ten years ago. A goal, a lob of “aesthetic and downright spiritual genius” as Graham reminisced a couple years ago.
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: QPR – things going well under new manager Beale!
QPR are level on points with Sunderland and won, drawn and lost exactly the same number of games as we have, too. So how are things going in West London under the stewardship of new manager Mick Beale? We spoke with Ben from W12 Podcast to find out. What’s gone...
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Sept. 25 through Sept. 26
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Will Jude Bellingham Join Manchester City?
Just like individuals and businesses looking for the next shiny object that will provide the opportunity to move a step ahead, top clubs in football are always on the lookout for the next breakout talent to add to their ranks. Jude Bellingham is now regarded as one of the best talents of his generation.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Allan pens farewell, Rondon scores, Gordon assist
We came up with a squad of players both past and present who have always played like their lives depended on it against Everton. [RBM]. “I never had the mindset that it wasn’t going to work here. I had the mindset that I’d turn it around and when the opportunity came with the new manager, I used it as a new chapter of my life and said to myself, ‘Forget the past. What’s happened has happened...now let’s go again’. What I realised here is fans appreciate 100 percent, as long as you show that you can do everything because there’s a reason you’re here at Everton - because you have ability...I have the ambition to achieve as much as I can for this club, it’s a great club with so much history and we want to create more history,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]
SB Nation
Blackburn Open Up on Failed Move for Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg
As the summer transfer window wound down, 20-year-old Liverpool centre half Sepp van den Berg completed a loan move to Schalke, joining the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan. Schalke, though, weren’t the likely landing spot for much of the window. Instead, his most likely destination appeared to be...
Comments / 0