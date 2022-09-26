Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Behavior Problems? Head Out to the Farm!
There’s a non-profit just outside of Albany that believes in good old fashioned work. People with behavioral issues are spending time on a ranch, laying irrigation lines, hauling hay and working with the animals, and it’s working!. Dave Berger and Athena Perry run Hand in Hand Farm in...
Channel 6000
Salem considers grant that could bring commercial flights to city
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem city councilors heard public comment Monday night about whether to accept an $850,000 grant that would support bringing commercial airline service to the small city. The grant, which the city was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in August, would support air carriers...
Pamplin Media Group
Effects of Loneliness on Seniors
This article brought to you courtesy of The Forest Grove Beehive, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Senior loneliness is a common cause of health problems among older adults, especially among adults living alone. Here are some common effects of loneliness in seniors and how to prevent it. According to the...
Luxury apartments being built in Hillsboro's Amberglen community
The 18-acre development will offer more than 300 apartment units in a wooded site. A large luxury apartment complex is planned for the Amberglen neighborhood in Hillsboro, as Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners announced that groundbreaking began last week. The 18-acre development, called Alta Amberglen, will be built on a wooded site near Amerglen Park and will offer 326 apartment units. It is expected to be fully open in 2024, and pre-leasing for units will begin next year, according to the press release. Once completed, the apartment complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
Health Advisory Issued For Short Sand Beach
TILLAMOOK, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday issued a public health advisory for Short Sand Beach in Tillamook County. Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean. It’s recommended you stay out of the water until further notice. Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in...
KXL
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenants
Many residents of Portland assume that the government rent control laws prevent huge spikes in the amount a landlord can charge a tenant. However, there are some notable exceptions to the rent control law that can allow landlords to significantly increase a tenant’s rent. Even tenants living in affordable housing can be impacted by these rent increases.
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
kptv.com
Rain ahead, but October starts dry & warm
Well this is exciting...we’re going to see some widespread (light) rain for much of the region. It’s been very dry; in the past 3 months Portland has only picked up about 1/4″ of rain! That’s very stressful for our native vegetation, even with that huge soaking all through the spring months. And this September has been something else...warmest on record in Portland and Salem, and one of the warmest in other areas.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
hh-today.com
Fitness court: Installation is taking place
You’ve read here, most recently on Sept. 21, about the new fitness court at Burkhart Park in Albany. The city council authorized the parks department to buy the court in June, and now the equipment is being installed. I met the installers today when I went past the park...
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
Police: Driver blinded by sun strikes 2 kids outside Salem school
Authorities say a driver impaired by sunlight struck two young children outside Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Salem on Tuesday morning.
Gresham sisters donate hundreds of handmade blankets to police
Dorothy and sister Nonie honored for positive impact on kids facing traumatic events. A Gresham woman was honored by the Gresham Police Department for her donations of hand-crafted blankets that have been given to local children facing traumatic situations. Dorothy and her sister Nonie have made more than 700 blankets in the past four years, all of which are then kept in the cars of Gresham officers to provide extra care and comfort when needed. The "blanket buddies" program uses those donations from community members to help build rapport between officers and children, many of whom have just experienced gun fire, domestic violence, home fires, car crashes or the loss of a loved one. "Typically these are not happy moments in their lives," wrote the Gresham Police Officers Association in an appreciation post to Dorothy. "They always tell us how special it was in that moment to receive a blanket." "We love Dorothy," the officers association added. "(She) has touched more people's lives than (she'll) ever know." {loadposition sub-article-01}
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
1 injured, 4 displaced in early morning Vancouver fire
Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday that ignited at a Vancouver home.
Comments / 4