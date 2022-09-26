Read full article on original website
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Nature.com
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
beckersspine.com
2 orthopedic surgeons implement robotic knee surgery at Essentia Health
Robotic surgical assistant knee system Rosa has made its debut at Fargo, N.D.-based Essentia Health, according to a Sept. 28 report from Valley News. Orthopedic surgeons Sam Lindemeier, MD, and Roxanne Keene, MD, have been specially trained in the technology and have been using it for procedures since July. Rosa...
beckersspine.com
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
beckersspine.com
What's next for spine care? Notes from an expert
Long Island, N.Y.-based orthopedic spine surgeon Daniel Choi, MD, believes that the future of spine care not only lies in new technology, but in ASCs. Dr. Choi owns his own practice in New York, and is trained in minimally invasive surgical procedures. He completed his spine surgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School in Boston after receiving his doctorate at Chicago-based Northwestern University.
Healthline
Lumbar Laminectomy: What to Expect After Surgery
A lumbar laminectomy is a surgery that treats compression of the spinal cord in your lower back. The surgery involves removing all or part of your vertebra called the lamina. The lamina is the part of your vertebra that connects the body to the spiny part you can feel along your neck and back.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
The Institut du Cancer Courlancy in Reims, France to Acquire the Advanced ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that the Institut du Cancer Courlancy (ICC) in Reims, France will add the latest advancement in non-invasive brain tumor treatments, the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, to its current portfolio of cancer treatment technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005003/en/ ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform® (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Subcutaneous anchor securement systems prove to be effective at keeping central catheters in place
A new study on securement for central vascular access devices (CVAD) suggests that subcutaneous anchor securement systems (SASS) are shown to be more effective at keeping central catheters in place, compared to either suture-based or adhesive device-based securement methods, according to Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a privately held medical device company.
KevinMD.com
Practical solutions to prevent and prepare for hypoglycemia [PODCAST]
Visit the tools and a CME quality improvement activity at preventhypotoolkit.org. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Lilly. This activity was sponsored by Purdue University College of Pharmacy in partnership with ACHL. Despite advances in diabetes care, hypoglycemia remains a common complication. Yes, new therapies are associated...
healio.com
BLOG: Common clinical scenario of PJI after TJA
In this blog, Victoria Tam, PA-S, discusses the etiology, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment of PJI. She includes a clinical case study to demonstrate how a prosthetic joint infection is diagnosed and managed. - Sam Dyer, PA, president of Physician Assistants in Orthopaedic Surgery. The prevalence and incidence of total...
targetedonc.com
From Interferon to TKIs in Leukemias: Moshe Talpaz, MD
Tyrosine kinase inhibitors now enjoy frontline approval, yet the role of interferon continues to be explored. At the start of his tenure at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as a postdoctoral fellow from 1979 to 1980 followed by a stint as a clinical fellow from 1980 to 1981 at that institution, Moshe Talpaz, MD, devoted a significant amount of time to evaluating interferon-alpha (IFN-α) in the frontline treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Though findings from early studies demonstrated long-term survival benefit, the adverse events associated with the agent proved to be detrimental.
neurology.org
Biallelic COX10 Mutations and PMP22 Deletion in a Family With Leigh Syndrome and Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsy
Results The proband and her 2 siblings developed spastic paraplegia and mental retardation during childhood. The proband and her sister had peripheral neuropathy, whereas their father developed compression neuropathy. Leigh encephalopathy was diagnosed neuropathologically. Brain MRI revealed changes in cerebral white matter as well as multiple lesions in the brainstem and cerebellum. Muscle biopsy revealed type 2 fiber uniformity and decreased staining of cytochrome c oxidase. The COX10 missense mutation was identified through whole-exome sequence. A 1.4-Mb genomic deletion extending from intron 5 of COX10 to PMP22 was detected.
Nature.com
A 92 protein inflammation panel performed on sonicate fluid differentiates periprosthetic joint infection from non-infectious causes of arthroplasty failure
Periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) is a major complication of total joint arthroplasty, typically necessitating surgical intervention and prolonged antimicrobial therapy. Currently, there is no perfect assay for PJI diagnosis. Proteomic profiling of sonicate fluid has the potential to differentiate PJI from non-infectious arthroplasty failure (NIAF) and possibly clinical subsets of PJI and/or NIAF. In this study, 200 sonicate fluid samples, including 90 from subjects with NIAF (23 aseptic loosening, 35 instability, 10 stiffness, five osteolysis, and 17 other) and 110 from subjects with PJI (40 Staphylococcus aureus, 40 Staphylococcus epidermidis, 10 Staphylococcus lugdunensis, 10 Streptococcus agalactiae, and 10 Enterococcus faecalis) were analyzed by proximity extension assay using the 92 protein Inflammation Panel from Olink Proteomics. Thirty-seven of the 92 proteins examined, including CCL20, OSM, EN-RAGE, IL8, and IL6, were differentially expressed in PJI versus NIAF sonicate fluid samples, with none of the 92 proteins differentially expressed between staphylococcal versus non-staphylococcal PJI, nor between the different types of NIAF studied. IL-17A and CCL11 were differentially expressed between PJI caused by different bacterial species, with IL-17A detected at higher levels in S. aureus compared to S. epidermidis and S. lugdunensis PJI, and CCL11 detected at higher levels in S. epidermidis compared to S. aureus and S. agalactiae PJI. Receiver operative characteristic curve analysis identified individual proteins and combinations of proteins that could differentiate PJI from NIAF. Overall, proteomic profiling using this small protein panel was able to differentiate between PJI and NIAF sonicate samples and provide a better understanding of the immune response during arthroplasty failure.
Healthline
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery: The Procedure and Recovery Process
Sinus infections impact 31 million people in the United States. For those with frequent sinus issues, it can be hard to enjoy scents or even breathe easily. While medications can help temporarily, reoccurring sinus infections or growths that block your sinuses might require sinus surgery. This article will explain more...
healio.com
Study: Many TKA, THA procedures are performed by low-volume surgeons
Published results showed many total hip and knee arthroplasties are performed by low-volume surgeons more than 2 decades after the volume-outcome relationship was established for joint arthroplasty. “We have known for more than 20 years that hospitals and surgeons that do more surgeries have fewer complications. Despite our knowing about...
physiciansweekly.com
Challenges in the Diagnosis & Management of VRL
Most patients with vitreoretinal lymphoma (VRL), a form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, will lose their eyesight and eventually die from the disease. Clinical symptoms of vitreous opacities and creamy white subretinal lesions are indicative of lymphoma cell infiltration into the vitreous body and/or subretinal space. Intraocular symptoms can provide hints that point to VRL, but they are not diagnostically definitive and could just as easily be mistaken for uveitis. However, cytological examination of the vitreous often has a low success rate because of the limited quantity and poor quality of tissues and cells in the sample, and histopathological proof of malignant cells on vitreous biopsy is the gold standard for diagnosis of VRL. A proper diagnosis of VRL is now attainable, thanks to recent developments in immunological, molecular, and gene analysis employing intraocular samples. When it comes to treating VRL, intravitreal injections of anti-tumor medicines like methotrexate or rituximab, as well as local treatments like irradiation, can effectively decrease intraocular VRL lesions. It is still debatable, however, whether or not systemic chemotherapy, with or without brain irradiation, is effective in preventing central nervous system involvement. Based on the existing research and some unpublished findings, the following topics will be discussed in this review article: In this article, researchers discuss the most up-to-date methods for examining the eyes, including optical coherence tomography and fundus autofluorescence; the immunological, molecular, and gene expression characterization of intraocular biopsies, with a focus on flow cytometry; polymerase chain reaction-based assays for detecting rearrangements in the immunoglobulin genes; cytokine assays; and gene mutations (MYD88, CD79B).
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Virtual Reality Reduced Need for Sedation During Hand Surgery
Physician-scientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) conducted a randomized controlled trial to determine whether virtual reality immersion can minimize the need for sedatives during hand surgery without negatively impacting patient satisfaction. Common anesthesia practice for hand surgery combines a preoperative regional anesthetic and intraoperative monitored anesthesia care (MAC)....
