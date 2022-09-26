Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Dr. Sanjay Pratap Singh appointed Allina Health Neuroscience Spine and Pain Institute president
Allina Health has appointed Sanjay Pratap Singh, MD, as the new president of the Neuroscience Spine and Pain Institute, according to a Sept. 27 press release sent to Becker's. Dr. Singh will join the institute on Dec. 6 after serving as professor and chairman at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb., since 2010.
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
beckersspine.com
Livara debuts orthopedic care management platform
Orthopedic health company Livara launched a virtual system connecting health systems, payers and providers to provide more comprehensive musculoskeletal care. Livara aims to make care more accessible to patients at its SpineZone clinics in California by facilitating virtual access to coordinated orthopedic care, according to a Sept. 28 news release from the company.
beckersspine.com
Nearly half of young orthopedic physicians carry student debt: 5 notes
Almost half of orthopedic physicians under 40 have student debt, according to Medscape's "Young Physician Compensation Report 2022." Medscape surveyed 2,000 physicians under 40 from Oct. 5 to Jan. 19 about their salary, incentives and other metrics. Five things to know:. 1. Forty-eight percent of young orthopedic surgeons carry student...
healthleadersmedia.com
MedStar, Intermountain, and Stanford Medicine Expand AHRQ-funded Telehealth Study
The three health systems are expanding their study on telehealth use for primary care during the pandemic to examine how connected health platforms can address the access needs of people with chronic conditions and other vulnerable populations. — Three major health systems are expanding an ongoing digital health partnership tocreate a patient safety learning laboratory aimed at improving telehealth access for those with chronic care needs and other vulnerable populations.
MedicalXpress
Researchers describe novel way to identify primary care workforce to help prepare for future workforce needs
Health care stakeholders have long relied upon the American Medical Association's Masterfile to identify physicians who practice primary care medicine. This approach has proven problematic because the AMA does not differentiate physicians with primary care training from physicians who practice true primary care. As a result, estimates of U.S. primary...
beckersspine.com
Spinal bone marrow injections effective for lower back pain 2 years post-op, study finds
A two-year study found Creative Medical Technology's StemSpine procedure was effective for treating lower back pain, the biologics company said Sept. 26. StemSpine uses a patient's own bone marrow aspirate to treat pain, according to a news release. The study examined 15 patients between the ages of 38 and 71...
White House conference underscores 'food and medicine go hand in hand'
Science has "connected the dots" between a healthy diet and disease prevention and treatment, and it is high time to realize a person's chronic illness can't be managed if they're hungry -- and do more about it.
natureworldnews.com
The Future of Healthcare Delivery
The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing. New delivery models are emerging and traditional models are being disrupted. This is resulting in a healthcare system that is more patient-centered and efficient. Keep reading to learn more about the future of healthcare delivery. Improving Patient Safety. One of the main aspects of...
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
sensortechresearch.com
IDTechEx Report Examines Device Trends in Remote Patient Monitoring
As healthcare spending around the world increases, innovative methods of delivering cost-effective healthcare must be developed. Remote patient monitoring (RPM), referring to the use of technology to measure and transmit physiologic data beyond traditional healthcare settings, has emerged as a promising solution to drive down healthcare costs while maintaining a high standard of care for patients.
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
healthleadersmedia.com
Institute for Healthcare Improvement Boosts Health Equity Efforts
IHI is offering two ways for healthcare organizations to participate in its Pursuing Equity initiative. — With sponsorship funding, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is launching a new iteration of the organization'sPursuing Equity initiative. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in U.S. healthcare during the coronavirus...
MedStar Health Awarded $2M Telehealth Research Grant
– MedStar Health has received a nearly $2 million telehealth research grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to expand its research collaboration with Stanford Medicine and Intermountain Healthcare focused on telehealth access, safety, and equity. – The grant will allow researchers to establish a patient safety...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
B. Braun Buys Clik-FIX Catheter Securement Devices from Starboard
B. Braun Medical has acquired the Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio from Starboard Medical, Inc. The Clik-FIX portfolio acquisition includes the following:. Clik-FIX Peripheral catheter securement device is an all-in-one integrated securement device with bio-occlusive dressing. This device replaces the need to use individual tape, gauze and transparent dressings. Clik-FIX...
salestechstar.com
Outbound AI Launches PayerVA Console for Physician Practices and Medical Billing Companies
SaaS solution simplifies phone-based billing work with portfolio of virtual agents and out-of-the-box payer automations. Outbound AI, the Conversation AI company for healthcare, launched PayerVA Console. The SaaS solution – powered by Outbound AI’s Conversation AI Cloud – simplifies phone-based payer billing work for physician practices and medical billing companies.
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
MedicalXpress
Study shows that more effective facilitators can support primary care organizational change
Researchers analyzed data from a large-scale quality improvement initiative to determine which strategies for organizational change had the most impact on clinical outcomes. One hundred and sixty-two facilitators were assigned to 1,630 small- to medium-sized primary care practices across 12 states to support the implementation of operational improvements aimed at improving cardiovascular disease outcomes.
