wtva.com
Aberdeen Elementary improves from F to B
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen Elementary is ecstatic after receiving a B grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Each year, public schools in Mississippi receive A-F grades based on performance. MDE published the 2021-22 grades on Tuesday. MDE last assigned grades in 2019. In 2019, Aberdeen Elementary received an...
wtva.com
CREATE awards Teachers of Distinction in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The CREATE Foundation honored educators this week. 27 Tupelo teachers and three assistant teachers received Teacher of Distinction awards. Each educator is nominated by their peers in recognition of their hard work in the classroom. Each teacher received $1,000 and assistant teachers received $500. Winners below:
actionnews5.com
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
wtva.com
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteer help
Meals on Wheels is seeking regular and substitute volunteers, particularly in Lee County. The program allows volunteers to meet with older and disabled community members as well as deliver meals to them they could not otherwise access in Verona, Saltillo, Shannon and Tupelo.
wcbi.com
BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
wcbi.com
Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
umc.edu
School of Nursing tops Mississippi rankings by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing is the top-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the state, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The University of Mississippi’s BSN programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Oxford campus ranked 67th in...
wtva.com
Local ham radio operators providing help as Hurricane Ian sweeps across Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - As Hurricane Ian rumbled onshore in Florida, Allen Sudduth and the Captain’s Final Prayers Amateur Radio Operators stood vigilant at the Tupelo Veterans Museum in the Oren Dunn Museum at Ballard Park. The men listened to updated reports as the storm began to pummel the...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37,...
WBBJ
Shiloh event to commemorate 160th battle anniversary
CORINTH, Miss. – A national park will honor the anniversary of a major battle. According to Shiloh National Military Park, the first weekend in October is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth. In commemoration of the anniversary, the park will host special events throughout the weekend. Visitors...
majorleaguefishing.com
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Pickwick Lake, Tennessee
COUNCE, Tenn. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, LBL, Music City and South Carolina divisions will finish out their 2022 season next month in Counce, Tennessee, Oct. 13-15, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake.
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
wtva.com
NASCAR truck to feature Ole Miss logo and colors
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss’ logo and colors will appear on a NASCAR truck this weekend at Talladega. Chase Purdy, an Ole Miss alumnus, will drive the truck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The 22-year-old is from Meridian. The truck series race is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m....
wtva.com
Ole Miss to wear special camo helmets vs. Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss will wear special camouflage-themed helmets against Kentucky. The collaboration is with Realtree whose founder and CEO, Bill Jordan, played wide receiver for the Rebels in the early 1970s. Kentucky at Ole Miss begins at 11 a.m. CT. Open this link to read Ole Miss'...
hottytoddy.com
Legal Clinic Offering Free Legal Assistance to Those Who Qualify
The 18th Chancery District Pro Se Legal Clinic is offering free legal assistance to county residents who qualify. The clinic will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Lafayette County Chancery Building on North Lamar Boulevard, just off the downtown Square in Oxford. Those who financially qualify...
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD seeking public's help in shooting investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is seeking information about a drive-by shooting. According to a TPD news release, officers interviewed a woman Monday at the emergency room. She was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police described the victim’s injury as serious but not life-threatening. The victim...
wtva.com
Fever Five - Week 5
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - These are the top five plays of week five. 5. Jamal Cooperwood (Houston) delivered a big hit against Amory. 4. Aidan Pettigrew (Nettleton) made a sideline grab against North Pontotoc. 3. Jakemry Bell (Booneville) made a big-time interception against Ripley. 2. Destin Poindexter (Columbus) made a...
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
