Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and two others were injured after a police chase in Livingston Parish overnight. According to a spokesman with the Denham Springs Police Department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup truck for traffic violations near South Range Ave. and US 190.
wbrz.com
Police chase in Denham Springs ends with crash; two injured, driver arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS - A police chase that ensued after a man failed to obey a traffic stop ended with a crash, the driver arrested, and two passengers taken to a hospital for injuries they received. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Denham Springs Police Department attempted to stop a...
WAFB.com
Inmate accused of intimidating witness in recent murder trial, Hammond police say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man serving time at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for alleged attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder is now facing possible additional charges for allegedly intimidating a witness in a recent murder trial, police say. The suggested obstruction of justice charge for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally. Anyone with information is...
theadvocate.com
Trips to daiquiri shop, sno-ball stand land teacher accused of molestation back in jail
An art teacher in St. James Parish who is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with one of her students has been ordered back in jail after she was found to have gone to a daiquiri shop, a sno-ball stand and other spots in Donaldsonville that violated the terms of her home incarceration.
wbrz.com
Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now on the run
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday. The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
wbrz.com
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
KSLA
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
11 pounds of fentanyl seized during arrest in Covington-area hotel parking lot
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 24-year-old man with 5 kilos (11 pounds) of fentanyl in the parking lot of a Covington hotel Tuesday evening. Sheriff Randy Smith said the arrest came with the aid of Homeland Security Investigations. Smith said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
wbrz.com
Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen
CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
brproud.com
Man accused of threatening to hurt attorney’s family in 2021 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Belle Rose man accused of extorting a local attorney in June of last year was arrested Thursday. Terrance Joseph Dupaty, Jr., 26, of Belle Rose allegedly threatened to hurt a local attorney’s family unless retainer funds were returned, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
wbrz.com
Man breaks into LSU locker room, spits on officers, kicks EMTs, is tased in hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday on several charges after he walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders. According to arrest documents, the LSU Police Department was called to Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon for reports of a...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
brproud.com
Pursuit in BR ends with arrest of duo, seizure of heroin and fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently attempted a traffic stop on Boardwalk Dr. Kaleb Derozan, 23, of Baton Rouge was driving the rental car and Kristen Bellew, 19, of Walker was a passenger. The traffic stop was requested because...
Comments / 4