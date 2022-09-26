ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally. Anyone with information is...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Central mail carrier robbed at gunpoint while working route; master key stolen

CENTRAL - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint and had her master key stolen while she was working her route Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports the driver was working along the 14400 block of Central Woods Avenue when she noticed an older vehicle following closely behind her. The other vehicle then pulled in front of her and two suspects got out, one of whom took out a gun and took a master dropbox key from the carrier.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of threatening to hurt attorney’s family in 2021 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Belle Rose man accused of extorting a local attorney in June of last year was arrested Thursday. Terrance Joseph Dupaty, Jr., 26, of Belle Rose allegedly threatened to hurt a local attorney’s family unless retainer funds were returned, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BELLE ROSE, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
HAMMOND, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA

