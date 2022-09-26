ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC West standings: Rams are only team above .500 after 3 games

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
It was widely expected that the NFC West would take a step back from being the best division in football this year. Russell Wilson got traded, DeAndre Hopkins was hit with a six-game suspension, the 49ers had an inexperienced quarterback in Trey Lance and the Rams suffered some notable departures in the offseason.

Through three weeks, those expectations were accurate. The NFC West hasn’t gotten off to a great start this year, with only one team sitting above .500 after three games. That team, of course, is the Rams.

They knocked off the Cardinals on Sunday, 20-12, their first divisional matchup of the season. That improved Los Angeles’ record to 2-1, one game ahead of the rest of the division. Here’s a look at the standings through Week 3.

  1. Rams: 2-1, -9 net points (1-0 Div.)
  2. 49ers: 1-2, +10 net points (1-0 Div.)
  3. Seahawks: 1-2, -23 net points (0-1 Div.)
  4. Cardinals: 1-2, -25 net points (0-1 Div.)

The Rams can really begin to separate themselves next week when they visit the 49ers on Monday Night Football. If they win that game, they’ll be two games up on the 49ers and potentially two up on the Cardinals and Seahawks, too.

The Seahawks are on the road against the Lions in Week 4, while the Cardinals will visit the Panthers on Sunday. The Rams have a great opportunity to establish themselves as the premier team in the NFC West once again.

