Taylor County History Center : Buffalo Gap TexasNick Summers - ExplorerBuffalo Gap, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
This Halloween Take the Extra Steps to Ensure Your Families Safety
The City of Abilene does not have any set guidelines currently on where, or when we can trick or treat on Halloween. Some City and county officials advise that trick or treating should be done between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Halloween day only. That said, here are some...
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges
It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday. Ida Schulz, 80, of Abilene has died in the hospital following the crash at the store on the 1600 block of Hwy 351 Thursday, according to a press […]
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
