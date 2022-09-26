ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
ABILENE, TX
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors. People crowded the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from […]
ABILENE, TX
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
SWEETWATER, TX
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges

It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, TX
