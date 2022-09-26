ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st

I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges

It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th

Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?

A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
ABILENE, TX
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine

Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
ABILENE, TX
