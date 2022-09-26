Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants to diversify the experience, extend hours
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa breakfast restaurants are breaking the mold and opening at night. Both businesses said it’s important to diversify the experience as people return to eating in restaurants post-COVID. Bramble in Tulsa’s Pearl District is swapping jelly for salsa. They’re now open at night when...
Martina brings country Christmas to Tulsa Dec. 16
TULSA, Okla. – Prolific country pop icon Martina McBride is celebrating the holidays in style by making her long-awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 30. McBride’s...
Albert G's BBQ
Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant
TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Downtown Tulsa's Newest 11-Story High Rise Now Open
A new downtown Tulsa 11-story high-rise is open for business. City leaders marked the moment with a ribbon cutting at the building on 222 North Detroit. Construction is finished, but the work is just getting started for owners who are left to fill the space. When construction started in 2019,...
Preparation underway for 2022 Tulsa State Fair
Preparation underway for the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. From electricians, to set up crews, it takes a village to put on the Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
Police on the scene of a deadly accident in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly car accident in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police’s Traffic Unit confirmed to FOX23 at least one person is dead following a car accident near N 46th and N Lewis. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a...
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
Second suspect arrested in deadly BA Expressway shooting, will return to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Charis was driving on July 31 when he was shot. A passenger in Charis’ car was also shot six times, but they survived. Brandon Jefferson was arrested...
Organizer of canceled BBQ festival says city had no reason to cancel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Mayor of Broken Arrow said the city really wanted a food festival, that was canceled at the last minute, to go ahead, but the organizer of the event said he’s devastated and that there was no reason for the city to shut it down.
Tulsa police identify burglar who was shot, killed in midtown
Tulsa police and first responders responded to a home near 11th and Harvard after calls came in hearing shots fired in the area.
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
Teen gun violence is on the rise in Tulsa
Tulsa Police say suspects in gun violence crimes are getting younger and younger. Many of those cases end up at the District Attorney's office who says the increase is alarming.
Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour takes off on 4-day trip to D.C.
60 veterans, their family members and staff boarded a Southwest airplane to spend four days and three nights in Washington D.C., visiting the memorials.
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
