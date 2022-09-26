ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
anadisgoi.com

Martina brings country Christmas to Tulsa Dec. 16

TULSA, Okla. – Prolific country pop icon Martina McBride is celebrating the holidays in style by making her long-awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 30. McBride’s...
tulsapeople.com

Albert G's BBQ

G’s do the cooking for your next party or office luncheon. We serve groups of all sizes. Order from our packages or call for a custom quote today!
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
