Dekalb County, GA

Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

According to police, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Park 35 Apartments off Glenwood Road, located a block west of Shoal Creek Park. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, and her name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

