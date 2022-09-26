Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

According to police, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Park 35 Apartments off Glenwood Road, located a block west of Shoal Creek Park. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, and her name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

