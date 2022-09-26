Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast path
Miami-Dade County and the rest of South Florida are under tropical storm warnings for Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to pass to the northwest of the region on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The metro area can expect heavy rainfall, flooding and and strong winds from the outskirts of the storm. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm near ...
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered “significant wind and storm surge impacts” when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh). Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 130 mph (209 kph) approaching the southwest coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate. Tropical storm-force winds were expected across the southern peninsula late Tuesday, reaching hurricane-force Wednesday — when the eye was predicted to make landfall. With tropical storm-force winds extending 140 miles (225 kilometers) from Ian’s center, damage was expected across a wide area of Florida.
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
West coast residents should evacuate to southeast, emergency officials say
Florida's top emergency management official on Tuesday urged residents along the state's west coast to evacuate to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to the threat of Hurricane Ian.
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane
A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
Coast Guard Sets Up Command Post In Miami For Hurricane Ian Response
The crews will focus on search-and-rescue before assessing damage.
