ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage

Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price

Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
BUYING CARS
Detroit News

Ford reveals next-gen Super Duty pickup lineup

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday debuted the next-generation Super Duty — part of the Dearborn automaker's best-selling F-Series lineup — for model year 2023. The redesigned lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs features new technology and targets best-in-class towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the heavy-duty full-size truck segment, according to Ford.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets New Dark Emerald Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV add three new exterior colors to their palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Argent Silver Metallic, and Dark Emerald Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Emerald hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Dark Emerald Metallic is one...
CARS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era

Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Reuters

GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run

It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Lyriq#Cadillac Cars#Vehicles#Milford Proving Grounds#Congress#The Free Press
MotorBiscuit

Supercharged C8 Corvette Is a Callaway Power Move

The Callaway-massaged supercharged C8 Corvette is coming. If you're interested in pushing the C8 Corvette even further, consider the supercharger treatment. The post Supercharged C8 Corvette Is a Callaway Power Move appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1966 Chevy Chevelle Has Some Secret Corvette DNA

The Chevrolet Chevelle is, quite simply, one of the most iconic Muscle cars of its day. With that said, it’s usually the second-generation Chevelle that gets most of the hype. It’s only in recent years that the earlier, A-body cars are becoming a more popular platform for epic builds, and this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, featured on AutotopiaLA, is a perfect example. What’s even more impressive is that build was completed by its owner, all in-house, with a high finish, normally associated with a fully-fledged custom shop. As you will see, the build is an epic mix of NASCAR heritage, amazing fabrication, and some interesting decisions.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy