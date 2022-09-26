The Chevrolet Chevelle is, quite simply, one of the most iconic Muscle cars of its day. With that said, it’s usually the second-generation Chevelle that gets most of the hype. It’s only in recent years that the earlier, A-body cars are becoming a more popular platform for epic builds, and this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, featured on AutotopiaLA, is a perfect example. What’s even more impressive is that build was completed by its owner, all in-house, with a high finish, normally associated with a fully-fledged custom shop. As you will see, the build is an epic mix of NASCAR heritage, amazing fabrication, and some interesting decisions.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO