Carscoops
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Stops Deliveries As A Glitch Could Cause Infotainment Screen To Go Blank
Cadillac got the first recall campaign out of the way quickly with the Lyriq. The American luxury brand must briefly stop deliveries of the all-electric crossover and will ask any in the field to return to the dealership following an infotainment glitch. First discovered on August 3, the automaker started...
MotorAuthority
1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage
Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Detroit News
Ford reveals next-gen Super Duty pickup lineup
Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday debuted the next-generation Super Duty — part of the Dearborn automaker's best-selling F-Series lineup — for model year 2023. The redesigned lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs features new technology and targets best-in-class towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the heavy-duty full-size truck segment, according to Ford.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets New Dark Emerald Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length Escalade ESV add three new exterior colors to their palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Argent Silver Metallic, and Dark Emerald Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Emerald hue. Assigned RPO code G6N and touch-up paint code WA-619G, Dark Emerald Metallic is one...
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel
Ford's new 2023 Super Duty truck was announced today at a special "KenTRUCKy Day" event. What's new for the biggest Ford trucks? The post At ‘KenTRUCKy’ Day, Ford Launches New F-250 Super Duty Truck, Bigger Diesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts
Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
motor1.com
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
2024 Ford Mustang: Rev Your Engine Without Setting Foot in the Car
Ford recently unveiled the 2024 Mustang, boasting updated styling and tech. And one of the more interesting new features is remote revving. The post 2024 Ford Mustang: Rev Your Engine Without Setting Foot in the Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Supercharged C8 Corvette Is a Callaway Power Move
The Callaway-massaged supercharged C8 Corvette is coming. If you're interested in pushing the C8 Corvette even further, consider the supercharger treatment. The post Supercharged C8 Corvette Is a Callaway Power Move appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This 1966 Chevy Chevelle Has Some Secret Corvette DNA
The Chevrolet Chevelle is, quite simply, one of the most iconic Muscle cars of its day. With that said, it’s usually the second-generation Chevelle that gets most of the hype. It’s only in recent years that the earlier, A-body cars are becoming a more popular platform for epic builds, and this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, featured on AutotopiaLA, is a perfect example. What’s even more impressive is that build was completed by its owner, all in-house, with a high finish, normally associated with a fully-fledged custom shop. As you will see, the build is an epic mix of NASCAR heritage, amazing fabrication, and some interesting decisions.
