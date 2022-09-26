Read full article on original website
Taylor County History Center : Buffalo Gap TexasNick Summers - ExplorerBuffalo Gap, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
A Night With The Guardians Is Coming To Abilene October 22nd
Come one, come all. The Guardians are coming to Abilene on October 22nd. That's right, get ready to catch Jack Frost, Bunny, Sandy the Sandman, and all your favorite guardians as the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council presents A Night With The Guardians. This special night is in celebration of the...
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
Abilene’s Broadwind Fabrications Expansion Is Bringing More Money and Jobs
The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has been very instrumental in bringing a lot of new businesses into the Big Country. Since Broadwind Heavy Fabrication has been in Abilene they have continued to add and grow and now they are planning a $3 million expansion. So, you ask what is...
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
Multiple People Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman County (Coleman County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Coleman County. The officials reported that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges
It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
National Night Out Promotes a Bond Between the APD and Abilene’s Community
Abilene's National Night Out has been a little strange due to the pandemic the last few years. However, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever as the Abilene Police Department will spread out and have its National Night Out at 4565 South 1st Street near the Winters Freeway.
