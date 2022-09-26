ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
Parents Magazine

Black Birthing People Must Feel Empowered to Choose Doctors Who Support Them—Their Lives Depend on It

Despite being one of the richest and most developed countries in the world, the United States is the only developed country in the world where the maternal mortality rate increased since 1990. Blood clots, hypertension, and blood loss are the three leading causes of this phenomenon, but a panel of experts is still unsure of why this is happening. For Black women, the urge for more research and solutions is crucial, as they are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes and five times more likely to die from cardiomyopathy and blood pressure disorders than their white counterparts. Factors such as discriminatory practices in healthcare, health insurance coverage gaps, racism, and systemic barriers add to the disproportionate rate at which Black women are affected.
sciencealert.com

Why Do We Laugh? New Study Suggests It May Be a Survival Strategy

A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
KevinMD.com

The elephant in the room: end-of-life discussion with patients

I have been at my current hospital for 12-plus years now. Like many of you, I have gotten to know some of my patients very well. I have known some of them since I first started out here. We talk about my dogs and cows, our newest grandkids, and politics if we feel adventurous. This is an extraordinary relationship built on the intangible magic generated over time, known as rapport and founded on trust.
MedicalXpress

Babies in the womb react differently to flavours: researchers

Babies in the womb are big fans of carrots but not so much leafy green vegetables—and show it in their faces, scientists said in a new study published Thursday. Researchers at Durham University in northeast England said the findings were the first direct evidence that babies react differently to various smells and tastes before they are born.
Herald Community Newspapers

Parenting Hacks: Step-By-Step Guide to Introducing Solids to Your Baby

(BPT) - As a parent, watching your child reach milestone moments — such as exploring new foods — is exciting yet sometimes anxiety-inducing. Introducing solid foods should be an adventure of new tastes and textures as well as an opportunity to set the foundation for healthy eating habits throughout your baby’s life. The best way to combat the uncertainty and fear associated with starting solids is through education. To help make your family’s transition safe and stress-free as you navigate baby’s first foods, here are 7 easy-to-follow steps:
Next Avenue

Living Well With Hearing Loss

Addressing the psychological aspects of hearing loss should be a part of every hearing health prescription. Your doctor or audiologist may recommend a hearing aid, but that is just the beginning. Though often considered a "normal" part of aging, hearing loss does not mean it is easy to accept or endure — the psychological impacts are also critical to address.
KevinMD.com

Donna-Ann Thomas, MD

The heartbreak and joy of missions-based pain medicine: a pain physician’s perspective. Approximately 30 percent of the world’s population reports living with some form of pain, ranging from headaches to joint pain to cancer-related pain. Unfortunately, pain medicine expertise and the medications and non-drug therapies available to relieve pain are not as widely distributed as …
KevinMD.com

Practical solutions to prevent and prepare for hypoglycemia [PODCAST]

Visit the tools and a CME quality improvement activity at preventhypotoolkit.org. This activity is supported by an educational grant from Lilly. This activity was sponsored by Purdue University College of Pharmacy in partnership with ACHL. Despite advances in diabetes care, hypoglycemia remains a common complication. Yes, new therapies are associated...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

A physician’s reflections with certainty in medicine

A physician’s reflections with certainty in medicine. “Lacking a supreme being in which to place our faith, my wife and I decided to make the most difficult decision of our lives and discontinue life support. I still wonder if we made the right decision, question whether fear made us give up too early, and these chronic doubts cut with the acuity of scalpels. But I also know that certainty is a fading flame in a failing body, and in a godless universe, sometimes a ‘best guess’ is all you have to go on.”
momcollective.com

Dear Mom of a Struggling Learner

I see you. I see you worrying constantly about your child’s success. I see you painfully witnessing your child’s discouragements, spending hours searching Pinterest for the best interventions, and feeling the need to defend your child’s struggles when your friends boast of their child’s genius status.
