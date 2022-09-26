Read full article on original website
Tyla
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
Tyla
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Daily Mail
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
The Independent
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Tyla
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
The US Sun
My grandson was dumped in detention for having the wrong PENCIL CASE… the school rules are so stupid
A SCHOOL boy was put in detention for having the wrong pencil case - with his nan slamming the "stupid" school rules. Annie Speller went to pick her grandson up from school but began to worry he had been "kidnapped" when he didn't come out. She later found out where...
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
The Independent
Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’
A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
dexerto.com
Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok
A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok. While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.
Tyla
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
People
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Newsweek
Student Grills Staff on 'Sexist' Dress Code During Assembly in Viral Video
"Why is this school so persistent on telling girls to cover up, when really guys should just keep it in their pants?" high school junior Anastasia asked.
WFMJ.com
Champion School District elementary principal suspended for 'insensitive and improper comment'
A Champion School District Elementary principal was off the job for three days for making what the school is calling "an insensitive and improper comment" to a teacher in the district earlier this month. On Aug. 26, the school board approved three days of unpaid leave for Central Elementary principal...
Parents Outraged After 30 Students Sent Home Over Footwear: 'Get a Grip'
The price of school uniforms can spark panic among families struggling with a cost of living crisis across the United Kingdom.
The Guardian
Most students think UK universities protect free speech, survey finds
Most UK students say their universities are places of free speech and debate – although a growing number are aware of free speech being restricted on campus, a study published by King’s College London has found. The analysis, by KCL’s Policy Institute, found that 65% of students agreed...
BuzzFeed
25 Hilarious Teachers Who Deserve "Teacher Of The Year" Awards On The Merit Of These Tweets Alone
"I asked my students today what keeps them motivated. One of them said, 'Spite.'"
wonkhe.com
No child goes hungry on campus
A few years ago, when I was running widening participation at a university, my budget was unexpectedly reduced in the first term of the academic year. I had to find significant savings but had already enrolled lots of pupils onto the programmes we ran. Determined to deliver our promise to...
