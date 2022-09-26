ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
antiMUSIC

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
cohaitungchi.com

12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble

I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Fox5 KVVU

Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
Fox5 KVVU

Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
8 News Now

Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
