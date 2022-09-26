Read full article on original website
Related
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Las Vegas Speakeasies and Hidden Bars (and How To Get In)
The marketing says “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but it’s pretty damn hard to keep a secret in this city. And that’s just as true for the hyped spots as it is the Las Vegas speakeasies and hidden bars. To be clear from the...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Las Vegas in Winter
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! We’ve put together a list of our favorite events and activities going on in the city and the surrounding areas in the winter. This way, you can make the most of your trip over the festive season. From seasonal attractions to day trips worth checking out, you’ll have no problem keeping busy. Check out our list of some of the best holiday activities, attractions, and things to do in Las Vegas in the Winter.
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
antiMUSIC
Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency
(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023. "We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cohaitungchi.com
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
Tony Hsieh’s brother accused of supplying former Zappos CEO with nitrous oxide, says Las Vegas entrepreneur’s room was filthy, court documents claim
Lawyers for a friend of late Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh allege Hsieh’s brother provided him with canisters of nitrous oxide and purchased luxury items after his death, according to court documents.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
vegas24seven.com
Now Playing: FlyOver in Las Vegas’ New Flight Ride “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies” Lands on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (September 26, 2022) – FlyOver in Las Vegas, the Strip’s premier flight ride attraction, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of its newest flight ride experience, Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies. Featuring incredible footage captured in remote areas of the Canadian Rocky Mountains,...
Fox5 KVVU
Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fox5 KVVU
Report says Las Vegas’ hot real estate market is starting to cool
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report indicates that Las Vegas’ hot hot real estate market is starting to cool. Redfin ranked the top 100 United States metro areas that are seeing a slowing real estate market. While Seattle is at the top of that list, the report...
‘Oasis’ strategy: Landscaping that cools and saves water, DRI study shows
A study released by the Desert Research Institute suggests that there's a middle-ground to water savings that could influence landscaping decisions in Las Vegas and other desert communities.
Opening at ARIA’s Proper Eats Food Hall: Wexler’s Deli
It’s the first Wexler’s Deli outside Los Angeles
Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to talk golf, food, music and wine.. because those are all things you can experience the the Audi Henderson Lake Las Vegas Classic. Jillian Lopez talks with Jon Openshaw and Brendan Bergin from Reflection Bay to talk more about this upcoming event.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Comments / 1