Looking at the Bears' Week 3 PFF Grades; Whitehair Best, Patrick Worst
Looking at the Bears' PFF grades from Week 3's win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears came away with another surprise victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, defeating the winless team 23-20 on a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos. Most local pundits dove into...
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
Giants-Bears, Week 4: 5 storylines to follow this week
The New York Giants complete a stretch of three straight home games on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Here are some of this week’s storylines. Sunday’s game features two of the most anemic passing attacks in the NFL. So, don’t expect a high-scoring offensive shootout. The Bears...
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
Giants news, 9/28: Praise for Jones, replacing Shepard, more headlines
The Giants would prefer Jones have an opportunity to play without so much pressure from the opposing team. But how he responds to it is all part of the unending assessment of the quarterback. “You never want that to happen,” Daboll said. “But that’s a good evaluation to get, too,...
What did we expect?
The roster is pretty bad. The Cowboys have WAY more talent. How many of the players on the field last night would start for the Cowboys? On offense, it's Saquon and AT. That's it. The offensive line, other than AT was a train wreck. The talent is improved, but it's going to take another 5 games before they have their act together. The WRs are replacement level. Is there a single WR that scares anyone or requires at least an occasional double team? For me, the only offensive line disappointment is Glowinski. The Giants are paying him a bunch of $$$, and he's getting manhandled in pass protection. Feliciano is no surprise (mediocre), LG is a revolving door, and Neal is a rookie learning the ropes. None of this is news.
Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Has Daniel Jones stopped running yet?
The New York Giants are no longer undefeated, having fallen at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, 23-16. Let’s get to the always sure to cause disagreement ‘Kudos & Wet Willies,’ our unique way of reviewing which Giants deserve praise, and which deserve criticism.
Giants-Cowboys: 5 plays that changed the game
The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the Brian Daboll era on Monday. The Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys defeated the Giants at home, 23-16. The Cowboys were efficient on offense in the second half, were able to constantly harass Daniel Jones in the pocket, and stayed poised when it mattered most.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Sterling Shepard lost for year, Giants lose to Cowboys
The New York Giants lost a game to the Dallas Cowboys Monday and a beloved veteran player in Sterling Shepard to another devastating injury. Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss Week 3 and look ahead to Week 4. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue...
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 3 win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, where they improved to 2-1 on the season. The Bears continued to struggle in the passing game, but they absolutely dominated on the ground with 281 rushing yards. Khalil Herbert, who replaced an injured David Montgomery, accounted for 157 of those. We saw some bend, don’t break defense from Chicago, but they came up big when the team needed them, which included two interceptions at critical moments of the game.
PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ loss to Dallas Cowboys
Let’s check the Pro Football Focus grades and snaps counts from the New York Giants’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, as anyone who watched the game likely suspected, was the highest-graded offensive player at 79.5. Thomas gave up just two hurries in 54 pass-blocking snaps.
Giants roster moves: RB Antonio Williams waived
The New York Giants on Tuesday began reshaping their 53-man roster, waiving running back Antonio Williams and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. Those moves mean the Giants have two openings on their 53-man roster once wide receiver Sterling Shepard is placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending torn ACL during Monday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Giants roster moves: CB Fabian Moreau added to roster; Sterling Shepard officially to IR
The New York Giants, dealing with several injuries at cornerback, Wednesday added cornerback Fabian Moreau to their 53-man roster. At the same time, they officially placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) on injured reserve. In his sixth NFL season, Moreau was a practice squad elevation for the Giants during...
Justin Fields has to ‘learn from the mistakes’ as the Chicago Bears try to get their passing game in gear vs. the New York Giants
Maybe it will help Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields that he spent a week preparing for a Wink Martindale defense a year ago. The outing was a short one for Fields. He was knocked out of a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11 at Soldier Field with bruised ribs suffered at the start of the third quarter. Fields was 4 of 11 for 79 yards. But at least Fields has some recall from ...
Giants-Bears Wednesday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver areas of concern
Coming off a game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday rather than a full-fledged practice as they turned to preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. There was a mixed bag of news on the injury front, with...
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
