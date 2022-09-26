Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
John Wathan retiring after 47 years with Royals
John Wathan is retiring after 51 years in professional baseball, including 47 years with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Pirates complete sweep of Reds with 10-inning win
Kevin Newman’s two-out RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win and a three-game
KC Royals got on the board early, but offense struggles in 2-1 loss to the Tigers
Daniel Lynch turned in a strong outing, but took the loss with the offense scuffling.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Royals’ home attendance dropped to lowest level since the 1970s this season
Following the Kansas City Royals’ final home game of the season Sunday, which featured the largest comeback in franchise history, players and coaches tipped their hats to the home crowd to acknowledge the fans in a gesture of appreciation. That crowd of an announced 18,350 represented the second-largest of...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
MLB
A new era of Royals baseball has begun
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A new era of the Royals began last week. On Wednesday, John Sherman made the most significant change in the organization to date as the Royals’ CEO and chairman by dismissing Dayton Moore as president of baseball operations -- and elevating general manager J.J. Picollo to lead baseball operations, adding executive vice president to his title.
