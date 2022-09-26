This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A new era of the Royals began last week. On Wednesday, John Sherman made the most significant change in the organization to date as the Royals’ CEO and chairman by dismissing Dayton Moore as president of baseball operations -- and elevating general manager J.J. Picollo to lead baseball operations, adding executive vice president to his title.

