ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

A new era of Royals baseball has begun

This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers' Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A new era of the Royals began last week. On Wednesday, John Sherman made the most significant change in the organization to date as the Royals’ CEO and chairman by dismissing Dayton Moore as president of baseball operations -- and elevating general manager J.J. Picollo to lead baseball operations, adding executive vice president to his title.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Homer
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings

The Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings in one of the most dramatic wins of the season. San Diego broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the 8th inning that began with a leadoff double from Austin Nola that hit off the glove of Chris Taylor.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy