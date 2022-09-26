ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

E. Guinea Accepts Vaalco Development Plan For Venus Project

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy's plan of development for the Venus – Block P project. — The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy’s plan of development (POD) for the Venus – Block P project. Vaalco has an 80 percent participation...
rigzone.com

Petrofac Inks Field Maintenance Deal With ADNOC

Petrofac has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with ADNOC Group's Al Dhafra Petroleum in the UAE. Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group’s Al Dhafra Petroleum in the United Arab Emirates.
rigzone.com

ADNOC, TAQA Close $3.8B Financing Of Decarbonization Project

ADNOC and TAQA have financially closed their $3.8B project to power and significantly decarbonize ADNOC's offshore production operations. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) have announced the financial closing of their $3.8 billion project to power and significantly decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations.
rigzone.com

First Gas Flows From Hess-Operated Project In Malaysia

Hess has flown first gas from the North Malay Basin Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia. — Malaysian oil and gas player Petronas has announced that the North Malay Basin (NMB) Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia, has recently achieved its first gas production.
BBC

Sri Lanka power cuts - wrong oil blamed

A senior Sri Lankan official has blamed poor quality crude oil imports for the shutdown of a power plant, leading to extended blackouts. Utilities regulator chief Janaka Ratnayake said the oil burnt in the furnaces had too much sulphur in it. But the country's energy minister has disputed the allegation.
rigzone.com

New Licensing Round Will Not Be Short Term Fix for UK Energy Security

The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Alyson Harding, Westwood Global Energy Group’s Technical Manager for North West Europe E&P.
rigzone.com

Vaalco Completes One More Etame Field Well

Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well in the Etame field offshore Gabon. Oil and gas company Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well from the Southeast Etame North Tchibala platform in the Etame field off Gabon. Vaalco said that...
The Hill

Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. Germany...
pgjonline.com

IGB Pipeline Receives Operation Permit for The Territory of Greece

(P&GJ) — The gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was issued an operation license for the territory of Greece. This is the last administrative step necessary for the legal introduction of the pipeline into operation on the territory of Greece. The preparation for fulfilling the prerequisites for the issuance of the Operation...
rigzone.com

UK Looking To Be Net Energy Exporter By 2040, Problems Ahead

The UK is planning on becoming a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the fracking ban and offering 100 new offshore licenses. — The UK has announced plans to become a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the 2019 ban on fracking and offering 100 new North Sea exploration licenses.
