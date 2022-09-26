Read full article on original website
UAE agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel as Scholz tours Gulf
The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an "energy security" deal to replace Russian supplies. Scholz's two-day Gulf tour aimed to seal new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
rigzone.com
E. Guinea Accepts Vaalco Development Plan For Venus Project
The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy's plan of development for the Venus – Block P project. — The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy’s plan of development (POD) for the Venus – Block P project. Vaalco has an 80 percent participation...
rigzone.com
Petrofac Inks Field Maintenance Deal With ADNOC
Petrofac has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with ADNOC Group's Al Dhafra Petroleum in the UAE. Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group’s Al Dhafra Petroleum in the United Arab Emirates.
rigzone.com
ADNOC, TAQA Close $3.8B Financing Of Decarbonization Project
ADNOC and TAQA have financially closed their $3.8B project to power and significantly decarbonize ADNOC's offshore production operations. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) have announced the financial closing of their $3.8 billion project to power and significantly decarbonize ADNOC’s offshore production operations.
rigzone.com
First Gas Flows From Hess-Operated Project In Malaysia
Hess has flown first gas from the North Malay Basin Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia. — Malaysian oil and gas player Petronas has announced that the North Malay Basin (NMB) Phase 3 project in Block PM302, located 180 miles off Peninsular Malaysia, has recently achieved its first gas production.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
BBC
Sri Lanka power cuts - wrong oil blamed
A senior Sri Lankan official has blamed poor quality crude oil imports for the shutdown of a power plant, leading to extended blackouts. Utilities regulator chief Janaka Ratnayake said the oil burnt in the furnaces had too much sulphur in it. But the country's energy minister has disputed the allegation.
Huge expansion of oil pipelines endangering climate, says report
More than 24,000km of new oil pipelines are under development around the world, a distance equivalent to almost twice the Earth’s diameter, a report has revealed. The projects, led by the US, Russia, China and India, are “dramatically at odds with plans to limit global warming to 1.5C or 2C”, the researchers said.
rigzone.com
New Licensing Round Will Not Be Short Term Fix for UK Energy Security
The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Westwood Global Energy Group. The new offshore UK licensing round will not be a short-term fix for UK energy security, according to Alyson Harding, Westwood Global Energy Group’s Technical Manager for North West Europe E&P.
rigzone.com
Vaalco Completes One More Etame Field Well
Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well in the Etame field offshore Gabon. Oil and gas company Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well from the Southeast Etame North Tchibala platform in the Etame field off Gabon. Vaalco said that...
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. Germany...
pgjonline.com
IGB Pipeline Receives Operation Permit for The Territory of Greece
(P&GJ) — The gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was issued an operation license for the territory of Greece. This is the last administrative step necessary for the legal introduction of the pipeline into operation on the territory of Greece. The preparation for fulfilling the prerequisites for the issuance of the Operation...
rigzone.com
UK Looking To Be Net Energy Exporter By 2040, Problems Ahead
The UK is planning on becoming a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the fracking ban and offering 100 new offshore licenses. — The UK has announced plans to become a net energy exporter by 2040. This includes lifting the 2019 ban on fracking and offering 100 new North Sea exploration licenses.
