BBC
Bristol Arena transport delay would be 'calamitous' - council boss
Any delay to transport works around a planned arena would be "calamitous", a council boss has warned. A decision about whether to approve funding for measures including new cycle lanes and traffic light upgrades around the site near Bristol has been put off. The metro mayor said this was because...
BBC
St Helens town centre regeneration plan approved
An "ambitious" redesign of St Helens town centre has been approved by the council's planning committee. The St Helens Town Centre Masterplan includes building high-spec sustainable offices, an internationally-branded hotel, family homes and a new market hall. Shops and landscaped public spaces will also be included. Council leader David Baines...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Bus strike suspended after Arriva offers new pay deal
A planned strike by more than 2,000 London bus drivers has been suspended after they were offered a new pay deal. The Arriva drivers, members of the Unite union, were due to walk out of eight depots across north London in an ongoing strike from 4 October. Arriva said it...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
Goldthorpe: Expanded plans for new homes set for approval
Plans for an additional 68 new homes in South Yorkshire are set to be approved, as part of a larger housing development. Gleeson already has permission for more than 200 homes at Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe. Twenty-nine comments were lodged by residents to the original and amended scheme. The plans are...
BBC
Rolls-Royce Submarines academy to train nuclear engineers opens
Rolls-Royce Submarines has opened a new nuclear skills academy to train 200 engineers every year. The firm, based in Raynesway, Derby, has provided the power for all of the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines for the past 60 years. It has joined with industry and education experts to create the specialist...
BBC
Severn Tunnel: Train passengers saw flames from window
Passengers described seeing flames from the window of their train during an incident which closed the Severn Tunnel. Some told BBC Wales they heard a "bang" before a carriage window shattered on the journey from Bristol to Cardiff on Wednesday. The tunnel was closed while the track was inspected. Great...
BBC
Chatteris: The town to be scrubbed from the bus route map
Across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire 20 bus services are to be cut and others reduced. What do those living in a town about to be written off the public transport map altogether make of the changes?. The East Park Street bus stop in Chatteris is neither a wooden shack nor a...
BBC
Bristol fatal tower block blaze victim named
A man who died in a flat fire at the top of a tower block in Bristol has been named. Abdul Jabar Oryakhel, 30, died after apparently falling from Twinnell House to escape a fire caused by an electric bike in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Oryakhel had been...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Owain Glyndwr: Call for public takeover of Sycharth site
Concern about the condition of the site on which the last native Prince of Wales lived has led to calls for it to be brought into public ownership. Owain Glyndwr's fortified residence was razed by soldiers at Sycharth in Powys in 1403. Visitors have also claimed more could be done...
