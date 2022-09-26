Read full article on original website
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
kitco.com
Argentine State-run miners launch first-time lithium project
BUENOS AIRES - Units of Argentina's state oil firm YPF will next month begin lithium exploration in a first-ever entry into the sector by state-run miners as the government aims to benefit from surging demand for the battery metal, according to a statement on Monday. Lithium prices have soared past...
Carscoops
Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production
Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
rigzone.com
E. Guinea Accepts Vaalco Development Plan For Venus Project
The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy's plan of development for the Venus – Block P project. — The Government of Equatorial Guinea has accepted Vaalco Energy’s plan of development (POD) for the Venus – Block P project. Vaalco has an 80 percent participation...
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
rigzone.com
Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Nord Stream Pipelines
Germany suspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged by an act of sabotage, in what would amount to a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe. According to a German security official, the evidence points to a violent act rather than a technical issue. Swedish seismologists detected two explosions in the area on Monday, when leaks appeared almost simultaneously in the Baltic Sea.
kitco.com
Sasol to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners soon
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African petrochemical major Sasol will announce partnerships over the next few weeks with local mining companies to supply green hydrogen for their mining operations, a senior company executive said on Wednesday. A major part of the South African government's aim to cut climate-warming gas emissions is tied to the private sector's use of green hydrogen for buses, taxis and heavy-duty vehicles such as hauling truck and forklifts in the mines.
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines: "It's catastrophic for the climate"
Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
rigzone.com
Trafigura Wary of Oil Price Spike
There’s downward pressure on oil prices in the short term, but further out the market is vulnerable to sudden price spikes, according to the world’s biggest commodity trader. Sustained under-investment and very little spare capacity will be tested if demand comes back rapidly, said Saad Rahim, chief economist...
solarpowerworldonline.com
IRA credits allow U.S. backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar to boost capacity
U.S. polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar announced it would boost its manufacturing capacity at its Nashua, New Hampshire, factory to meet the growing demand for domestic solar panel backsheets. The company is also searching for a second manufacturing site, with the added tax credits backsheet manufacturers will receive of 40¢/m2 via the Inflation Reduction Act.
nextbigfuture.com
600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.
CARS・
insideevs.com
Volta Zero Completes First On-Road Test Phase With DB Schenker
Volta Trucks, the Swedish commercial EV startup, has announced that it has completed the first test phase of the all-electric Volta Zero in Europe together with DB Schenker, the leader in European land transport. For the first time, a Volta Zero design verification prototype has operated on roads and in...
CARS・
TechCrunch
Volkswagen, Umicore venture shows the circular EV battery economy is heating up
The $3 billion joint venture between Volkswagen Group’s battery business PowerCo and Brussels-based Umicore aims to produce cathode material to power 2.2 million EVs by the end of the decade. The partnership underscores a fledgling effort to establish sustainable supply chains as automakers prepare to scale EV production amid supply shortages and rising costs for battery materials.
