Iowa Bridge Bears Name of Woman Who Saved Countless Lives Near Its Site
An Iowa bridge that was built more than a century ago is named after a woman who put the lives of others ahead of her own. She saved lives not far from there, while just a teenager. During a central Iowa rainstorm on the night of July 6, 1881, an...
Is Iowa Getting The Short End of the Stick With Coffee?
Everyone has that one friend in their life that they can't talk to in the morning until they've finished their first cup of coffee. For a lot of coffee drinkers, their first cup of Joe is part of their morning ritual. It's can be a nice way for someone to start their morning and get them ready for the day. Others are just hoping for their caffeine fix. I've known some people who drink coffee until they start seeing sound every morning.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
Iowa’s Favorite Shot Won’t Hit You Hard… At First
Shots have been in the news a lot lately. COVID vaccine, the flu shot... this article isn't at all about that kinda shot, it's about the kind that is far less divisive and somehow political. It's about the booze shots!. If you're of age, and you enjoy a little nightlife...
Another Prehistoric Iowa Find, Mammoth Bone Discovered [PHOTOS]
Just last week we shared the news of a prehistoric human jaw bone that was discovered in Eastern Iowa. About four days later, another prehistoric discovery was made in Iowa. According to KCCI, a man in Wayne County happened upon a massive bone while exploring a creek. Jarod Crossman sent photos of the discovery to the news station, then an archaeologist at the University of Iowa determined that the bone belonged to a mammoth or a mastodon.
Iowa Man Who Stormed The Capitol Gets Day In Court
A year and a half after the January 6th insurrection, many of those involved are facing the consequences of what happened on that day. An Iowa construction worker has been found guilty of all charges relating to his actions on January 6th, 2021. Video footage was found of Doug Jensen of Des Moines joining in on the riots at the Capitol building several weeks before President Joe Biden took office.
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Iowa Farm Law Deemed Unconstitutional…Again
Another attempt to pass laws that criminalize unauthorized surveillance in agriculture facilities has been shut down by a federal judge… for the third time. The law was first passed back in 2019 but shut down when a judge called the law a violation of the First Amendment. This ruling was reversed in an appeals court because “accessing private property under false pretenses can be criminalized.”
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies
As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
The Results are In: Is Iowa the Best-Looking Patrol Cruiser?
Just remember: it's not the car that makes the trooper, it's their dedication to the public and our safety. Bear that in mind when you hear the results of a poll that was taken by Survey Monkey and the American Association of State Troopers. Each state submitted an entry for...
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
