News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska readies for Hoosiers by making defensive practice changes, ‘blocking out noise’
LINCOLN - Nebraska is coming off a bye week in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph was on the road recruiting, while his team was able to do some reflecting on the first four games and get some much needed rest. Now, the Huskers are back to work, preparing for Saturday night’s homecoming tilt with Indiana. One of the major themes this week, Bill Busch taking over as defensive coordinator.
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh electric crew joins OPPD hurricane relief
TECUMSEH - News Channel Nebraska reports that Omaha Public Power District crews from Tecumseh plan to meet up with Omaha crews Thursday morning at Rock Port. They are traveling to Florida to work on recovery after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm. 2.5 million people had...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suspected in western Iowa high school fire
SIDNEY, Iowa – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest in connection with a restroom fire at the Sidney High School on Sept. 21. The fire was contained by staff and fire crews after an estimated $8,500 in damage. Classes resumed a short time later. The juvenile...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha city officials preparing to consider license agreement with Google Fiber
OMAHA, Neb. -- Google Fiber appears one step closer to coming to Nebraska's largest city. In an announcement last month, Google Fiber stated that it was planning on coming to Nebraska, with Omaha expected to be added to the growing number of cities offering its high-speed internet service to residential and small business customers.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on Monday night. Around 7:25 p.m., officers said they responded to a personal injury crash at Saddlecreek Road and Hamilton Street. Police said the investigation revealed that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Saddlecreek Rd and began...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle speeding on I-80 leads to pursuit in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A trooper with Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling at 123 mph on Interstate 80 in Omaha. NSP said a trooper saw an Infiniti G37 speeding on I-80 early Sunday morning. The vehicle reportedly exited at 72nd St. and the trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the driver refused to yield. He fled southbound and the trooper started a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at northwest 19th and west O St. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist...
News Channel Nebraska
Denver woman sentenced in meth conspiracy
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 35-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to federal court in Lincoln on Monday for drug charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Tina Smith was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. District Judge sentenced...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate turns himself in to authorities
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate convicted in central Nebraska who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday, Clifford Brown went to the Omaha Police Department, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Brown was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities investigating fatal Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff's office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters respond to stove top, shed fires
NEBRASKA CITY – Firefighters responded to a cooking fire fire Sept. 22 and rural shed fire on Sept. 25. Three units and 23 firefighters responded Thursday evening to the Caydee Henson residence at 805 Fourth Corso. Firefighters investigated a stove top fire and ventilated. Four units and 19 firefighters...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County Department of Corrections inmate declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections, said 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found on Sunday at 5:14 a.m. Meyers said personnel at the DCDC immediately started life-saving care...
