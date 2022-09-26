U.K. visual artist and past Hodder Fellow Ryan Gander and Princeton faculty member David Reinfurt discuss Gander’s work and new publication. The Program in Visual Arts at Princeton University presents a conversation with U.K. visual artist and 2019-20 Hodder Fellow Ryan Gander about his new book, Ryan Gander, A Melted Snowman. Princeton faculty member and graphic designer David Reinfurt, who designed the book, moderates the conversation while an electronic snowstorm runs quietly behind the two artists. Professor and Director of the Program in Visual Arts Jeff Whetstone will introduce the conversation, which begins at 4:30 p.m. on October 3 in the Hurley Gallery at the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. An audience Q&A session follows the free public event. The Hurley Gallery is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO