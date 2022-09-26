ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Outright Johan Camargo

The Phillies announced this evening that infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitter was designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed a $1.4MM free agent deal with the Phils over the winter after being cut loose by the Braves. It marked...
batterypower.com

Baseball America names Braves’ Michael Harris finalist for MLB Rookie of the Year

One of the closest awards races this year is going to be between two Atlanta Braves in Michael Harris and Spencer Strider for National League Rookie of the Year. Strider going to the injured list certainly helps Harris’ case especially if he continues to play well, but both would be very worth contenders in any season.
FanSided

3 reasons the Atlanta Braves can’t afford to lose the NL East

For the Atlanta Braves, the road back to the World Series will likely be easier if the defending champions can avoid the Wild Card round and win the National League East. Entering Monday’s play 1.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East race, the Atlanta Braves still have an opportunity to grab control of the division, with a pivotal three-game series between the two teams beginning at Truist Park on Friday. By the time the weekend ends, the Braves and Mets could well know their fates when it comes to which team will win the division and get a bye in the postseason, and which team will be forced into the best-of-three Wild Card round.
FOX Sports

Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide

Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
NJ.com

Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series

The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
Talk Nats

Game #153 Atlanta in for a 3 game series

The big news of the day is that CJ Abrams has been moved up to the 2-spot in the batting order. Today’s lineup could be close to the 2023 Washington Nationals’ Opening Day lineup if you add back Keibert Ruiz and a new leftfielder. As you know, the...
batterypower.com

Ronald Acuna’s power display leads the way for an 8-2 Braves win

With injuries and rotation scheduling considerations, the Braves turned to Kyle Muller for the start in a big game Tuesday night against the Nationals, needing a win to keep pressure on the Mets. The offense couldn’t cook up any danger in the top of the first against the very hittable...
batterypower.com

Braves select contract of Silvino Bracho, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals. The Braves announced Wednesday morning that they have selected the contract of reliever Silvino Bracho and optioned left-hander Kyle Muller to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa and placed him on the 60-day injured list.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Thunder-Hawks trade

The Atlanta Hawks found themselves staring down a situation where they’d enter the 2022-2023 NBA season around $1.7 million over the luxury tax threshold. However, the situation is officially null now that they’ve completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks...
