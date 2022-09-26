Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Bossier school buses have cameras to catch drivers who don't stop
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The new school buses in Bossier City have cameras equipped to catch drivers who try to go around them as they are loading or unloading students. Seven new buses have been added to the fleet. "Bossier citizens beware. About 125 of our buses have surveillance cameras...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
Comments / 0