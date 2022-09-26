ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, AR

Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

