It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner figures to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this coming offseason, with several contenders in need of a shortstop. USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale ran down the numbers last week and came away with one team he considers the favorite to sign Turner.
Dave Roberts challenged his team and guaranteed a World Series championship
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.
The Dodgers activated pitcher Yency Almonte who was placed on IL in the beginning of August with right elbow tightness. Almonte was expected to make a quicker recovery but all that now remains in the past as he looks to make an immediate impact for the Dodgers bullpen. This brings...
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night. The first three San Diego runs were the result of defensive miscues by Justin Turner, and the winning run scored on a bases loaded walk to a guy who hadn’t walked since July. Craig Kimbrel takes...
On Sunday morning as the Dodgers were getting to prepare for their season series finale against the Cardinals, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts was speaking to the media. In his session with the media, Roberts was addressing his postseason pitching plans. What angle will he take and what will he do with those coming back from injury?
Predicting the free-agent market is always tricky, especially more than a month before free agency even begins. Sometimes a big free agent signs early and sets the market; other time, the big names wait and wait and wait, depressing the market for everyone else. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be...
With the season winding down, it’s all about buttoning up a few loose ends for the Dodgers. Injuries are at the top of the list highlighted by the unexpected loss of Dustin May to a back issue. But, before we get into all of that, we have to talk...
With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
The Dodgers lost last night in a game neither team seemed to want to win. They take on the Padres again in game two of the three-game series, looking to bounce back from a game marred by sloppy defense, anemic offense with runners on base, and three walks in the 10th inning.
Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
The latest chapter in the Craig Kimbrel saga went down last night, and it was filled with hope and optimism followed by disbelief and despair. Or at least some version of despair, the kind you feel when your favorite team loses a game that doesn’t actually matter. The reason...
Dodgers fans love watching Dodger baseball — that’s pretty obvious. For most, Dodger Stadium is the best place to be when you want to watch a game, but these days we know the cost for a family or group of friends or even for you and a date is getting pretty sky high.
On Sunday, The Dodgers win clinched the best record in the National League, assuring them of home-field advantage through the NLCS, at least. With only nine games left in the regular season, they are playing just for health and readiness now. But there are still a few things on the line before October.
