ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff

With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans React to Craig Kimbrel’s Latest Loss

The 2022 season has not gone the way the Dodgers and closer/former closer Craig Kimbrel envisioned. There’s your understatement of the day. Following last night’s walk-off by the Padres, the veteran now has lost 7 games in 13 decisions. He’s also racked up 5 blown saves and a 4.07 ERA over 59 outings.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Dustin May
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts doesn’t commit to putting Craig Kimbrel on postseason roster

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently relegated Craig Kimbrel from the closer role after an up and down season from the veteran reliever. On Wednesday, despite defending Kimbrel throughout much of the season, Roberts wouldn’t even commit to Kimbrel having a spot on the postseason roster. Via Bill Plunkett of the OC Register, Roberts didn’t say either way whether or not Kimbrel would be among the 26 players on the Dodgers roster to start the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#Dodgers News#K
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Starts to Layout What Postseason Rotation Could Look Like

With 16 days remaining till Game 1 of the NLDS for your Los Angeles Dodgers, a lot of questions still remain. Will Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May be ready? Who will be on the postseason roster? Who will be in the closer role? One thing that remains clear to Dodgers Skipper Dave Roberts is that, barring any winner-take-all scenario, Julio and Kersh will be used more conventionally. LA Times beat writer, Jack Harris, shares what Doc said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Nominated for Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

Bob Feller was one of the best pitchers in baseball history, posting a 266-162 record with a 3.25 ERA for Cleveland in his 18-season career. We have to say “18-season career” instead of “18-year career,” because it took 21 years for Feller to play his 18 seasons. That’s because in late 1941, after the bombing at Pearl Harbor pulled the United States into World War II, Feller became the first American professional athlete to voluntarily enlist in the military when he joined the Navy to fight in the war.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Best Bars for Dodger Fans Near Dodger Stadium

Dodgers fans love watching Dodger baseball — that’s pretty obvious. For most, Dodger Stadium is the best place to be when you want to watch a game, but these days we know the cost for a family or group of friends or even for you and a date is getting pretty sky high.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy