Imprisoned Iranian Director Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’ Acquired for U.S. by Sideshow, Janus Films
Imprison Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s “No Bears” has sold into North America, with Sideshow and Janus Films acquiring U.S. rights, and Films We Like buying the movie for Canada. “No Bears,” which premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, portrays two parallel love stories. “In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of superstition and the mechanics of power,” reads an official synopsis. The film is written, produced, and directed by Panahi, and stars Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei, Mina Kavani, Narjes Dalaram and Reza Heydari. The pic won Venice’s Special Jury Prize before appearing...
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’
Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
How To Finance Indie Films In The Age Of The Streamers? Patrick Wachsberger, Killer Films, UTA, Memento & Walden Explain — Zurich Summit
This year’s Zurich Summit kicked off with a bang as a host of top industry execs gathered on stage to discuss one of the most challenging topics facing the independent film world today – how to finance an independent film in the streaming age? The panel inevitably was drawn to the pros and cons of going down the streaming route. Former Lionsgate film chief Patrick Wachsberger, who recently was a producer on Oscar-winning hit CODA, spoke at length about the challenges he faced when financing the project. The Pathé title was a project he helped develop at Lionsgate and took with him...
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
"Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Hollywood Learned All the Wrong Lessons From Avatar
When the director James Cameron was working on Avatar, he was holding the biggest bargaining chip imaginable. His last major feature, 1997’s Titanic, was the most successful film in Hollywood history, overcoming its budgetary woes and behind-the-scenes drama to become a box-office phenomenon unlike any other. Avatar was another risky bet in theory, an original sci-fi epic about nine-foot-tall blue aliens called the Na’vi who’d be rendered through advanced CGI and motion-capture technology. But still, this would be a James Cameron film—a fact the director said he had to remind the honchos of during production.
How whiteness was invented and fashioned in Britain’s colonial age of expansion
Fashion is political — today as in the past. As Britain’s Empire dramatically expanded, people of all ranks lived with clothing and everyday objects in startlingly different ways than generations before. The years between 1660 and 1820 saw the expansion of the British empire and commercial capitalism. The social politics of Britain’s cotton trade mirrored profound global transformations bound up with technological and industrial revolutions, social modernization, colonialism and slavery. As history educators and researchers Abdul Mohamud and Robin Whitburn note, the British “monarchy started the large-scale involvement of the English in the slave trade” after 1660. Vast profits poured...
Bruce Campbell shares his uniquely specific memory of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Over 45 years ago, Jim Sharman, in association with genius scribe Richard O’Brien, unveiled one of history’s most unconventional and bizarre musical comedies in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film — which has become a global sensation and enjoys a gigantic cult following — is based on the 1973 musical stage production of the same name and parodies science-fiction and horror B movies from the 1930s through to the 1960s.
Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films
Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
CBS Holds ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Premiere Screenings in Empty Theaters — For Non-Living Fans Only (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS is screening the Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” in theaters across the country — and you’re not invited. Well, unless you’re dead. In a marketing stunt tied to this Thursday’s return of the hit Eye comedy, the season opener of “Ghosts” is being showcased in the middle of the night at venues in Los Angeles, Savannah, Ga., and Portland, Ore., but to empty seats. Instead, CBS is inviting actual ghosts to view the show — mortals be damned. “We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to...
Louise Fletcher: One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched dies aged 88
Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her unforgettable role as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died aged 88. The US actress died at her home in the south of France, her agent said. While she was best known for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched,...
The American Gothic Fantasies of Ana Lily Amirpour
Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour belongs to a group of renegade directors that explores the contemporary American Gothic through a reimagining of genre film. Much like the works of Larry Clark, Roberta Findlay, Harmony Korine, and Cameron Jamie—with whom she shares a rebellious sensibility—Amirpour’s films express a fascination with the experiences of the outsider, whether a drifter, vampire, or cannibal. Her sleeper debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014), cleverly touted as an “Iranian vampire spaghetti western,” and The Bad Batch (2017) trade on tandem visions of an antihero who is forced by some trauma or curse to wander a menacing landscape in search of an elusive freedom. Amirpour’s settings, which are often as significant as the characters themselves, hover somewhere between a storybook Neverland and psychedelic worldscape.
“The Hair Tales” Trailer Is Here! Get A Glimpse At Hulu & OWN’s Six-Part Series Celebrating Black Beauty
Hulu released the trailer for their six-part series "The Hair Tales," from Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis.
