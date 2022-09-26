Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
NECN
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
Happy hour consequences in Massachusetts not worth it, Baker says
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceBOSTON, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 (State House News Service) - A measure that would allow cities and towns to revive happy hour within their borders would "most likely" receive Gov. Charlie Baker's veto if it reached his desk, the governor said Monday, imperiling the fate of a controversial idea that remains tied up in legislative negotiations. Supporters of moving away from the 38-year-old statewide ban on discounted drink promotions argue that the availability of on-demand rides through platforms like Uber and Lyft ease some drunken driving concerns, but Baker said he continues to believe happy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tax cap law should remain intact until after refunds go out, Baker says
Any changes to a tax cap law that is scheduled to return nearly $3 billion to residents should not come “mid-stream,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday afternoon as he also lamented inaction on a separate $4 billion economic development. The Baker administration announced earlier in September that residents...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican Party files Federal Election Commission complaint over 'misleading' mailers
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Republicans are taking action over what they say were misleading and illegal mailers sent during the state primary election. The New Hampshire Republican Party is filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that mailers sent in the 2nd Congressional District attempted to portray GOP nominee Robert Burns as more pro-Trump.
fallriverreporter.com
550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
LATEST: Economic Development bill still on hold in Massachusetts
A major economic development bill is still on hold as state lawmakers assess an obscure law that could send billions back to Massachusetts taxpayers.
WCVB
Massachusetts Question 3 about alcohol licensing unfolding without oposition
BOSTON — Go to www.foodstoresma.org. You won't find anything. Neither will you if you check the bank account of Food Stores for Consumer Choice, the ballot committee formed to oppose Question 3. That's because after losing a Supreme Judicial Court case where companies, including Cumberland Farms, sought to have...
vineyardgazette.com
Danielle Charbonneau Named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
With music, speeches, flowers and resounding cheers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Island-wide school system celebrated English language arts teacher Danielle (Dani) Charbonneau, who has just been named the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement drew a wall-to-wall crowd of jubilant students and teachers...
Can Geoff Diehl beat Maura Healey?
Local political experts say time is running out for Republican nominee for governor Geoff Diehl to attract enough attention from voters to have even a glimmer of hope to defeat Attorney General Maura Healey. Why it matters: Historical trends, recent election results and factors unique to 2022 make Diehl's chances...
IN THIS ARTICLE
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lessons learned from failed birth control law
DRAWING LESSONS from a Massachusetts birth control law that failed to work as planned, a reproductive rights group released a toolkit on Monday offering a series of recommendations to lawmakers in Massachusetts and around the country on how to improve compliance with such legislation. The report produced by Reproductive Equity...
NHPR
N.H. Executive Council approves $60,000 to track ticks
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A contract to spend $60,000 in federal funds on tick tracking efforts around the state was approved by the Executive Council last week. MaineHealth, located in...
SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households
BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
WCVB
Southeastern Massachusetts residents protest plan to dispose of nuclear wastewater
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — People who live in southeastern Massachusetts are vowing to block a proposal that they insist would be illegal and hazardous: to dump up to 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater that is left over from Plymouth's Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. A rally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company
I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker once again refuses to criticize DeSantis
GOV. CHARLIE BAKER once again declined to criticize Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for airlifting Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, saying he doesn’t want to get caught in the crossfire between Republicans and Democrats running for president. On GBH’s “Boston Public Radio” show on Monday, host Jim...
thecentersquare.com
New Hampshire AG orders Democrats to pull back mailers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a ‘cease and desist' order to the state’s Democratic Party over political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail. In a letter to the Democratic Party's legal counsel, Attorney General John...
wamc.org
A Black woman overcomes many obstacles to get into the marijuana industry
Equity and inclusion for minorities in legal marijuana businesses was one of the goals of the law that launched the cannabis industry in Massachusetts five years ago. But those good intentions have yet to pan out. Very few minority entrepreneurs have been able to raise the necessary capital and navigate...
Comments / 0