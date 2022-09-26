Read full article on original website
Related
Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch
CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
LIV Golf denies report of deal to buy TV time on FS1
Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman,...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL
Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Seattle continues trek into playoff spot against FC Cincinnati
Each remaining game is a virtual must-win for the Seattle Sounders to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, beginning with Tuesday night's clash against visiting FC Cincinnati. But as Seattle (12-16-3, 39 points) tries to close the gap on the seven Western Conference playoff places, they may be doing so without some of their most important healthy players.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: 2022-23 Central Division Preview
The NHL Goalie Report is back! Poised to be better than ever, this series will cover all that matters most throughout 2022-23. Expect these writeups to showcase league leaders, highlight-reel saves, backups battling for starts, spotlight-worthy debuts, questionable calls, all-star performances, injury updates, and everything in between. In anticipation of...
NHL・
markerzone.com
NHL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FACING VANCOUVER CANUCKS' OWNER AQUILINI
Late last night, a report broke detailing a flurry of accusations against Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, including physical and psychological abuse. The suit was filed by Aquilini's estranged ex-wife and the former couple's three children, each of whom denied having any contact with their father since the parents' divorce in 2013.
NHL・
NHL
The Nicaraguan Patch on a Hockey Jacket
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bill Guerin. Bill Guerin's youth hockey jacket was littered with patches highlighting his early successes. The Worcester, Massachusetts native received a number of hattrick celebration and playmaking patches from USA Hockey in his youth to don at the local rinks and tournaments. But then Guerin's...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game
The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
Comments / 0