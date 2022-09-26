ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

LIV Golf denies report of deal to buy TV time on FS1

Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL

Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle continues trek into playoff spot against FC Cincinnati

Each remaining game is a virtual must-win for the Seattle Sounders to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, beginning with Tuesday night's clash against visiting FC Cincinnati. But as Seattle (12-16-3, 39 points) tries to close the gap on the seven Western Conference playoff places, they may be doing so without some of their most important healthy players.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Goalie Report: 2022-23 Central Division Preview

The NHL Goalie Report is back! Poised to be better than ever, this series will cover all that matters most throughout 2022-23. Expect these writeups to showcase league leaders, highlight-reel saves, backups battling for starts, spotlight-worthy debuts, questionable calls, all-star performances, injury updates, and everything in between. In anticipation of...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FACING VANCOUVER CANUCKS' OWNER AQUILINI

Late last night, a report broke detailing a flurry of accusations against Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, including physical and psychological abuse. The suit was filed by Aquilini's estranged ex-wife and the former couple's three children, each of whom denied having any contact with their father since the parents' divorce in 2013.
NHL
NHL

The Nicaraguan Patch on a Hockey Jacket

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Bill Guerin. Bill Guerin's youth hockey jacket was littered with patches highlighting his early successes. The Worcester, Massachusetts native received a number of hattrick celebration and playmaking patches from USA Hockey in his youth to don at the local rinks and tournaments. But then Guerin's...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game

The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
SAINT PAUL, MN

