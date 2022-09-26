Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus
Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.
AOL Corp
A Christian author says 'Christian nationalism' is out of step with the historic faith
Proponents of “Christian nationalism” claim that they represent the truest form of the faith and that they know God’s will in a way others do not and cannot, and so they often believe they are empowered to impose their vision of the common good on the rest of the country.
Fox News
Preachers talk about Christianity. Queen Elizabeth went out and lived it
Christmas lunch, for many British families, has regularly concluded with everyone gathering around the television to hear the Queen’s annual message to the nation and the Commonwealth. About twenty years ago it was widely reported that some of Her Majesty’s advisors had suggested to her that, now that Britain...
'Tarot Cards Made Me Catholic Again, They're for Christians Too'
I had a heart-shattering crisis of faith, until tarot led me back to God.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma
A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
Where we sit in church says a lot about us
If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC host claims pro-life Christians are ‘perverting the Gospel,’ claims Jesus is not anti-abortion
MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough suggested pro-life Christians were heretics on Friday morning, claiming that there is "nothing" in the Bible that says abortion is wrong. He argued that Jesus Christ must not have any objection to abortion because he said nothing against it when he was on...
Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia
A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Who Wrote the Bible?
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
psychologytoday.com
Can You Choose to Believe in God?
The philosopher Blaise Pascal argued that if you want to believe in God, you should start acting like a religious believer. A growing body of evidence suggests that Pascal may have been right. This evidence raises deep questions not only for psychology, but for philosophy, too. The philosopher, theologian, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?
There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.
deseret.com
Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration
In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
Limbaugh father-daughter book about the Bible aims to inspire everyday people in their faith
Number-one bestselling author David Limbaugh has just released "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament" (Regnery Publishing, Sept. 2022) — a new book he co-wrote with a very special literary partner: one of his own children. He and daughter Christen Limbaugh Bloom toiled together on the Christian-themed...
Comments / 0