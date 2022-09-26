Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
CharterUP Launches Self Serve Charter Bus Quote and Reservation Capability for Existing Customers
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- CharterUP, the first fully integrated bus charter marketplace in the U.S. for corporations, individual users and operators, today announced the launch of Self Serve, a new feature for existing CharterUP clients to instantly price and book charter bus trips. Founded by transportation industry veteran and entrepreneur Armir Harris in 2018, CharterUP is the leader in tech-enabled charter bus booking and management, allowing businesses and individuals to easily contract and manage one-time or recurring charter bus services nationwide for events, group travel and employee commutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005461/en/ CharterUP: Charter a bus in 60 seconds. (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
Integrated logistics adds efficiency and value for shippers
Integrated logistics can play a key role in adding value and efficiency for shippers but airfreight and oceanfreight will remain “distinctly different”, air cargo leaders have concluded. A panel discussion on day one of the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) discussed the impact of new entrants from outside...
ESW, Seko Partner to Improve Client Services
ESW, the direct-to-consumer xe-commerce company, and Seko Logistics, the global logistics provider, have inked a new partnership agreement that the companies said provides “mutually complementary services to each other’s clients.”. “The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border e-commerce for d-to-c brands, will facilitate improved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
freightwaves.com
Watco, Telegraph to partner in railcar visibility initiative
Short-line operator and 3PL Watco is partnering with next-generation rail software provider Telegraph to provide shippers with railcar visibility beyond Watco’s facilities and tracks. Pittsburg, Kansas-headquartered Watco will incorporate Chicago-based Telegraph’s operating system into its operations. The two companies say the partnership will enable Watco’s customers to incorporate rail...
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Visibility Platform Provides Automation, Collaboration, Transparency in One
Project44 launched Movement by project44, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work by combining the entire project44 product suite into one cohesive platform. "People, organizations and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Launches Metaverse Experiences in Roblox
The retail giant announced that it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids. Walmart said it is targeting the next generation of customers – Covid-19 altered consumers’ shopping habits and caused a surge in e-commerce sales. ‘Walmart Land’ will...
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
JOBS・
cxmtoday.com
Customer Success Platform Velaris Raises €4.7M
Based between London and Madrid, Velaris has developed a pioneering customer success platform for B2B tech companies. The startup has just raised €4.7 million as it accelerates plans to launch and scale its international presence. Building strong customer relationships is critical for businesses across verticals and markets. Catering to...
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Blue Yonder introduces pair of warehouse and fulfillment solutions
Scottsdale, Arizona-based supply chain technology company Blue Yonder on Tuesday released not one but two new solutions geared toward quick and easy fulfillment. The first, Warehouse Execution System, is designed to help warehouse operators onboard and orchestrate workflows for their staff, whether human or robot. The other, Adaptive Fulfillment & Warehousing, is built to enable automated inventory management and omnichannel fulfillment, including options like curbside and same-day delivery.
cxmtoday.com
GoTo Launches Co-browsing Functionality For its Contact Center
GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced the launch of Co-browse within GoTo Contact Center. This feature gives agents the ability to collaboratively securely assist their customers within their web browser so agents are more efficient, and customers get more effective help from a single communications and support solution. Today’s announcement further enhances GoTo’s mission to offer a simplified, consolidated tech stack of both communications and support technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in one unified application.
Benzinga
KwikClick, Inc. (Kwik) Completes Integration Of Its Centralized Commission Engine, Enabling Electronic And Automatic Link Sharing To Reward Influencer Campaigns
Kwik's Centralized Commission Engine (CCE) leverages patent-pending methodology for paying commissions electronically, automatically, and unobtrusively through Kwik-generated link sharing. Bountiful, Utah- KwikClick, Inc. KWIK ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry-leading software platform developed to uniquely connect sellers (users) and influncers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media...
constructiontechnology.media
Bauma 2022: Komatsu to exhibit electric equipment
Komatsu is to bring 27 of its machines to Bauma 2022, with technology, electric equipment and the future of its range of wheeled loaders all key topics for the company. From its stand, Komatsu will showcase the PC4000 electric mining excavator, D71 dozer and the PC88MR-11 midi excavator, alongside other key product offerings.
accesslifthandlers.com
ARA partners on rental insurance for Canadian members
The American Rental Association (ARA) has partnered with Westland Insurance Group (Westland) to deliver insurance solutions to ARA members in Canada. According to Westland’s website, the company is “the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country.”. The commercial insurance package includes liability, property (building, stock, and equipment), and...
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
hospitalitytech.com
Optii Announces Connectivity to Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform
Optii Solutions, a cloud-based hotel operations software, announced an integration with the Opera Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). The new integration will make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for hoteliers to manage their integration between Optii and Oracle Cloud PMS. When implementing a modern technology solution like Optii, that is...
Comments / 0