Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?
Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles
We're rounding up all the latest updates on Xbox Series X restock activity at your favorite retailers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
SEGA Enters the Web3 Gaming Scene in Partnership with double.jump.tokyo
Double jump.tokyo is thrilled to announce that we have secured the license from SEGA CORPORATION to develop a blockchain game based on the theme of “Sangokushi” (Three Kingdoms). “In this game, double jump.tokyo plans to use the IP of SEGA CORPORATION, “ SANGOKUSHI TAISEN “ that includes incredible...
digitalspy.com
The best Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope pre-order deals on Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the turn-based tactical adventure game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017, which sees you assemble a roster of characters from a choice of nine and battle your way through the galaxy. With an all-new combat system, less linear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Deal Alert: The PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset for PS5 Is Down to $76.80
Amazon (via Amazon Global Store UK) is offering the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for only $76.80. That's a 22% discount from the MSRP of $99.99 and the lowest price we've seen for the official PlayStation 5 headset. Note that Amazon Global Store UK is part of Amazon, but your item will be shipped overseas from the UK. The shipping is free, fortunately, but you'll receive your package in about a week instead of 2 days.
CNET
'Slidable' PC Screen Stretches From 13 to 17 Inches and Back
Intel and Samsung have another new idea for how to make a PC: a "slidable" device with a screen that extends out to a much larger size when you pull the edge. Lacking a keyboard, the slidable PC looked more like a tablet. But with a screen diagonal ranging from 13 inches to 17 inches, it was sized more like a laptop. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger and J.S. Choi, leader of Samsung's display division, showed the device Tuesday at Intel Innovation, a conference where the company also debuted Intel's new 13th Generation Core processors.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Console Rumor Shot Down by Microsoft
Microsoft has shot down recent rumors associated with a new model of the Xbox Series X console. Within the past week, a new commercial from Logitech seemed to suggest that a white version of the Xbox Series X could be releasing at some point in the future. And while this idea is one that excited a number of potential Xbox Series X buyers, Microsoft has now made clear that it has no plans to release a white model of the hardware.
Digital Trends
Intel Innovation 2022: live coverage of Raptor Lake launch and more
It’s hardware season, and Intel is up to bat next. The company is hosting its next Intel Innovation event, and the focus at today’s event was the next-gen desktop processors, the 13th-gen Raptor Lake. These highly anticipated new chips are the sequel to last year’s 12th-gen Alder Lake,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
ViewSonic’s new mini-LED gaming monitor looks like 34 inches of curved glory
If you’ve ever gone down the rabbit hole of trying to find the perfect gaming monitor but always come away disappointed, we have good news for you. ViewSonic released the Elite XG341C-2K ultrawide curved monitor today, looking to end your Goldilocks-like search for the “just right” display.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
TechRadar
Nreal brings its AR glasses to iPhones and the Nintendo Switch, but it isn't cheap
Nreal's impressive AR glasses – the Nreal Air – are headed to the US along with a new adapter that’ll make the specs compatible with a load of new devices. Launching today, the Nreal Air AR glasses will be available on Amazon for $379. These glasses plug into a compatible smartphone via a USB-C cable and then virtually project a screen in front of you. Along with the surround sound provided by speakers in the glasses’ arms, the Nreal Air glasses make it feel like you watching one of the best Netflix shows or playing an Xbox Game Pass game in your own private cinema.
knowtechie.com
Review: The Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro gaming smartphone
Gaming smartphones are a growing niche in the mobile sector, bolstered by the runaway successes of titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile. A handful of manufacturers cater to this growing industry niche, with Nubia among the most prominent. KnowTechie got its grubby claws on Nubia’s latest device:...
ZDNet
Intel fights back against Apple by trying to get inside your head
Not so long ago, having Intel inside was such a reassurance. You weren't completely sure why, but you felt it was good. Then Apple turned on Intel and cast it outside, there to fend for itself without Tim Cook's beatific benevolence. This wasn't sad for, say, M1 MacBook Air users....
notebookcheck.net
Logitech G Cloud price already cut following launch
Logitech has reduced the price of the G Cloud, days after presenting the device. Equipped with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and 4 GB of RAM, the Logitech G Cloud should only be considered as a gaming streaming device, not a conventional gaming handheld. Last week, Logitech presented the G Cloud,...
The Windows Club
Can’t Uninstall Epic Games Launcher in Windows 11/10
The Epic Games Launcher is a platform for distributing games and other programs created by Epic Games, as well as some programs from Unreal Engine and games from third-party game developers. You could eventually need to remove the launcher from your Windows 11/10 PC for whatever reason. However, a number of users have complained that they can’t uninstall Epic Game Launcher in Windows 11/10, and they’ve tried every possible thing they could do, but it’s still not working.
notebookcheck.net
Logitech leaks unreleased Xbox Series X model
To date, Microsoft offers the Xbox Series X in one standard colour, as well as in a few special edition liveries. However, a recent Logitech advert for the new Astro A30 gaming headset suggests that Microsoft has developed a second colour. As the image above highlights, Logitech has pictured the Xbox Series X in white, an unreleased option even for special edition models.
Comments / 0