The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

I am so confused!!! First there was “consensual relationship ”. Next, this “consensual relationship” was discovered by the husband of the woman cheating with this guy via Ring doorbell video. Now, this same cheating woman is accusing the man she was cheating with of making “unwanted comments” towards her?!!! This is just my opinion, but I think what may have occurred is that this guy tried breaking things off with her, once Nia Long arrived in Boston (or perhaps just prior). I believe this is a classic case of a woman scorned, and this woman is trying to “kill two birds with one stone” (e.g., trying to save her marriage by trying to convince her husband that she was “forced” into a relationship with this man, which would now serve as grounds for sexual harassment, and the launching of a lawsuit with the potential for a monetary settlement (although this is a false claim in this case). Meanwhile, Nia Long is over there dealing with a broken heart 💔, and the embarrassment of this..
Interesting how Ime Udoka name and business is out there but the female is protected by the organization and the media when both are in violation of the code of conduct.
the Celtics look bad in this. how in the hell can I make unwanted comments to you and we are banging, this is ridiculous.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Comments / 131