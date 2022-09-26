ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
SlashGear

The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
Android Authority

How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16

Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
CNET

How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone

If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
daystech.org

Google Play Store finally makes it easier to find Android TV and Wear OS apps

The Google Play Store is infamous for making it tough to search out apps optimized for non-phone gadgets —you have typically needed to guess and hope for one of the best. Now, nonetheless, it simply entails a few faucets. Google says it just lately added Play Store house pages to its Android app with suggestions for Android Automotive, Android TV and Wear OS apps. Visit “different gadgets” and yow will discover a well being tracker to your Galaxy Watch 5, or a video service to your Chromecast.
daystech.org

Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet

Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
TechRadar

Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times

Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
daystech.org

How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16

To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
daystech.org

These Awesome Photos of the Milky Way Were Taken on an iPhone 14 Pro

One iPhone 14 rumor that by no means panned out was some kind of astrophotography function, however that hasn’t stopped customers from showcasing simply what the digital camera on iPhone 14 Pro fashions can do when pointed on the evening sky. These incredible photographs shared by MacRumors forum member...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Business Insider

How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device

You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
notebookcheck.net

WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon

While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
Engadget

'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally

Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
dotesports.com

Splatoon 3 now puts stats directly on your iOS or Android home screen

Splatoon 3 arrived on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, with fans rejoicing as the third installment in the franchise not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. Nintendo has now added a feature for players who have the Switch Online mobile app installed on their mobile devices. The Nintendo app allows users to add widgets from Splatoon 3 onto the main menus of their phones.
