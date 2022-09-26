Read full article on original website
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver
Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
daystech.org
Google Play Store finally makes it easier to find Android TV and Wear OS apps
The Google Play Store is infamous for making it tough to search out apps optimized for non-phone gadgets —you have typically needed to guess and hope for one of the best. Now, nonetheless, it simply entails a few faucets. Google says it just lately added Play Store house pages to its Android app with suggestions for Android Automotive, Android TV and Wear OS apps. Visit “different gadgets” and yow will discover a well being tracker to your Galaxy Watch 5, or a video service to your Chromecast.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
daystech.org
Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet
Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
9to5Mac
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool
IOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches. Along with...
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
daystech.org
How to Mirror an Apple Watch to Your iPhone With iOS 16
To mirror your Apple Watch in your iPhone, allow the characteristic within the Accessibility part of the Settings app in your iPhone. The Apple Watch is absolutely interactive and you may management it utilizing swipes and faucets on the iPhone. You have to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
daystech.org
These Awesome Photos of the Milky Way Were Taken on an iPhone 14 Pro
One iPhone 14 rumor that by no means panned out was some kind of astrophotography function, however that hasn’t stopped customers from showcasing simply what the digital camera on iPhone 14 Pro fashions can do when pointed on the evening sky. These incredible photographs shared by MacRumors forum member...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Business Insider
How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device
You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update
AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240. The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price. Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018. Now Amazon...
The Verge
Google’s impressive multisearch tool will be available in a lot more languages
Google’s impressive multisearch tool, which lets you search using both an image and some text, will be expanding to more than 70 global languages in the next few months, the company announced at its Search On event on Wednesday. Multisearch uses Google Lens to make it easier to search...
notebookcheck.net
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
Engadget
'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally
Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
dotesports.com
Splatoon 3 now puts stats directly on your iOS or Android home screen
Splatoon 3 arrived on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, with fans rejoicing as the third installment in the franchise not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. Nintendo has now added a feature for players who have the Switch Online mobile app installed on their mobile devices. The Nintendo app allows users to add widgets from Splatoon 3 onto the main menus of their phones.
