Yardbarker
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Knight locked in; Lundell on top line
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Spencer Knight would rather worry about stopping pucks than paperwork. Taking that stance to heart, the 21-year-old goaltender got out ahead of some important business on Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a new three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. "I'm still the same...
Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury
John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Penguins Practice (UPDATED): Zohorna Elevated, Blueger Injured
CRANBERRY — With cuts and roster trimming looming, the Pittsburgh Penguins split their squad into two groups on Wednesday. The early group began practice just after 10 a.m. and was filled with the players expected to begin in the minor leagues and a couple battling for NHL roster spots.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
FOX Sports
Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
Yardbarker
With Maple Leafs’ Tavares Out, Move Nylander to 2nd-Line Center
Like it or not, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to consider some changes to their top-six forwards. That was made clear today when it was announced that veteran center John Tavares would be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique injury. The Easiest Fix Would Be Inserting...
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
