Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Knight locked in; Lundell on top line

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Spencer Knight would rather worry about stopping pucks than paperwork. Taking that stance to heart, the 21-year-old goaltender got out ahead of some important business on Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a new three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. "I'm still the same...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury

John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
NHL
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
The Associated Press

Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

With Maple Leafs’ Tavares Out, Move Nylander to 2nd-Line Center

Like it or not, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to consider some changes to their top-six forwards. That was made clear today when it was announced that veteran center John Tavares would be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique injury. The Easiest Fix Would Be Inserting...
NHL
