Blake Shelton is hitting the road again and his fans couldn’t be more excited! The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, just announced new dates for his ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ and will play 18 shows across the US next winter, as his commitments for The Voice with fellow judge and wife Gwen Stefani kept him busy and away from touring this fall.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO