ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Felt Across Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located...
PAHALA, HI
bigislandnow.com

M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
VOLCANO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
bigislandnow.com

Youth Summits Scheduled in North Hawaiʻi and Hilo

Two local youth summits are scheduled next month in an effort to provide teens and young adults an opportunity to network, gain insight into their personal skills and strengths, and identify opportunities to contribute to community resilience. The summits will be hosted by the ʻŌpio Alliance for Kuleana Advancement, also...
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Road Work to Begin This Week on Stainback Highway

Repairs to an East Hawaiʻi roadway are set to begin this week. Crews with the county Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation will start work on Stainback Highway Tuesday. Repairs are slated for the portion of the roadway from the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo to North Kūlani Road and will be done in three phases.
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Am Pm#South East#Sunset#Trade Winds#Tides Hilo Bay#Kawaih
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Kamana Kitchen

I love Indian food, so I was excited to finally try Kamana Kitchen in Hilo. I enjoyed my first take-out order so much, that I ordered more take-out just a few weeks later!. Pakora is veggies, chicken, or cheese dipped in batter and fried. You can get all 3 varieties in the Mixed Pakora (if I had to choose, the veggies were my fave - the chicken was a little tough to eat).
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
HAKALAU, HI
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Kidnapping Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 3rd Circuit Court

A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Kona’s 3rd Circuit on Monday and has requested a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 7, 2023. During Monday’s hearing, Duncan Mahi’s attorney requested a bail study be conducted, which the judge granted. He remains in custody on $2 million dollars bail.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy