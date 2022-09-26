Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau
KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KITV.com
Waipio Valley Road reopening has some residents worried about safety
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island resident, Valerie Goo, told KITV4 she was harassed by an aggressive group of people as she was driving down to Waipio Valley over the weekend. She said it was her right to go into the valley but the group members called the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Felt Across Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The deep Pahala earthquake was felt across the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE – (12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) A Magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt across Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake occurred at 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday. It was located...
bigislandnow.com
M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
Police investigating attempted murder case in Puna
Hawaii Island Police are currently investigating an attempted murder case in Puna.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
bigislandnow.com
Youth Summits Scheduled in North Hawaiʻi and Hilo
Two local youth summits are scheduled next month in an effort to provide teens and young adults an opportunity to network, gain insight into their personal skills and strengths, and identify opportunities to contribute to community resilience. The summits will be hosted by the ʻŌpio Alliance for Kuleana Advancement, also...
bigislandmusic.net
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo
Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
bigislandnow.com
Road Work to Begin This Week on Stainback Highway
Repairs to an East Hawaiʻi roadway are set to begin this week. Crews with the county Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation will start work on Stainback Highway Tuesday. Repairs are slated for the portion of the roadway from the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo to North Kūlani Road and will be done in three phases.
bigislandnow.com
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Kamana Kitchen
I love Indian food, so I was excited to finally try Kamana Kitchen in Hilo. I enjoyed my first take-out order so much, that I ordered more take-out just a few weeks later!. Pakora is veggies, chicken, or cheese dipped in batter and fried. You can get all 3 varieties in the Mixed Pakora (if I had to choose, the veggies were my fave - the chicken was a little tough to eat).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting in Puna leaves man injured
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police launched an attempted murder investigation following a shooting in Puna that left a man injured on Monday. Officials said a 42-year-old man called police around 9:15 p.m., reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment. First responders met the...
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
bigislandnow.com
Kidnapping Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 3rd Circuit Court
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl pleaded not guilty in Kona’s 3rd Circuit on Monday and has requested a jury trial, which was set for Feb. 7, 2023. During Monday’s hearing, Duncan Mahi’s attorney requested a bail study be conducted, which the judge granted. He remains in custody on $2 million dollars bail.
