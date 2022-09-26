I love Indian food, so I was excited to finally try Kamana Kitchen in Hilo. I enjoyed my first take-out order so much, that I ordered more take-out just a few weeks later!. Pakora is veggies, chicken, or cheese dipped in batter and fried. You can get all 3 varieties in the Mixed Pakora (if I had to choose, the veggies were my fave - the chicken was a little tough to eat).

