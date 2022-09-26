Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, but it will still be available on the Apple app store for one more week, the company confirmed in a statement to CNET. But there's a silver lining for current iOS users: If you already have the auto-correct and predictive text keyboard downloaded on your iPhone, you'll be able to continue using it as long as you don't manually uninstall it. It's not yet clear why support for the app's iOS version is ending, but the action comes on the heels of months of unresolved iOS user complaints, according to a report from ZDNET.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 HOURS AGO