ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

By kwon0321
daystech.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple Should Break Out of Its Comfort Zone With Bold M&A

With a sluggish product pipeline and an unlimited money hoard, it is likely to be time for a deal. Apple Inc., the enduring firm whose merchandise have reworked each day life, has executed what was as soon as unthinkable: It has grow to be humdrum. On Thursday, Apple reported income...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Square launches support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology

Square now lets merchants use Apple’s Tap to Pay feature to process transactions. In a press release, the company announced that sellers with a compatible iPhone can use Square’s Point of Sale (POS) app to accept contactless payments. Apple first rolled out Tap to Pay on the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Innovation#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Pay Later#Apple Financing
Apple Insider

Apple Pay Later's challenges could delay launch to early 2023

Apple announced Apple Pay Later as part of WWDC 2022, with it being a feature of its existing Apple Pay payments platform. While the service stands to be beneficial to consumers, it may not go live before the end of 2022. In his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
msn.com

Apple News users receive obscene Fast Company alert with n-word

An obscene Apple News alert with the n-word was sent by business magazine Fast Company — due to an apparent hack — on Tuesday night. “An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel,” Apple News tweeted.
BUSINESS
daystech.org

Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk

AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Recent knowledge exhibits that Android apps have been deserted with out replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps,...
CELL PHONES
Gizmodo

Apple Has More Plans For the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island

We knew the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max would be getting more functionality toward the end of the year. The latest iOS Beta and developer documentation give us a glimpse at what’s to come, including being able to run up to two Live Activities at once.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners

The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Microsoft Is Discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS

Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, but it will still be available on the Apple app store for one more week, the company confirmed in a statement to CNET. But there's a silver lining for current iOS users: If you already have the auto-correct and predictive text keyboard downloaded on your iPhone, you'll be able to continue using it as long as you don't manually uninstall it. It's not yet clear why support for the app's iOS version is ending, but the action comes on the heels of months of unresolved iOS user complaints, according to a report from ZDNET.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers

Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy