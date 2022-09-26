Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
ZDNet
I had a nightmare about Apple's iPhone 14 Dynamic Island (so I contacted Apple)
Admit it, you were surprised. If you're of an Apple-leaning persuasion, that is. Apple's designers and engineers looked at the most ungainly, ugly part of the iPhone screen and turned it into a swan swooping toward you with glorious, effortless elegance. Also: iPhone 14 Pro makes the notch come alive,...
daystech.org
Apple Should Break Out of Its Comfort Zone With Bold M&A
With a sluggish product pipeline and an unlimited money hoard, it is likely to be time for a deal. Apple Inc., the enduring firm whose merchandise have reworked each day life, has executed what was as soon as unthinkable: It has grow to be humdrum. On Thursday, Apple reported income...
The Verge
Square launches support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology
Square now lets merchants use Apple’s Tap to Pay feature to process transactions. In a press release, the company announced that sellers with a compatible iPhone can use Square’s Point of Sale (POS) app to accept contactless payments. Apple first rolled out Tap to Pay on the iPhone...
Apple Insider
Apple Pay Later's challenges could delay launch to early 2023
Apple announced Apple Pay Later as part of WWDC 2022, with it being a feature of its existing Apple Pay payments platform. While the service stands to be beneficial to consumers, it may not go live before the end of 2022. In his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you mark text messages as unread on your iPhone — here's how to do it
Starting with iOS 16, Apple allows you to mark text messages as unread in the Messages app on your iPhone. You can mark a conversation as unread by swiping it to the right or by tapping and holding the conversation, then choosing Mark as Unread from quick actions. The Filters...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
When Facebook had to pivot from desktop to mobile, a Meta exec said CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strength of leadership came through for the first time.
msn.com
Apple News users receive obscene Fast Company alert with n-word
An obscene Apple News alert with the n-word was sent by business magazine Fast Company — due to an apparent hack — on Tuesday night. “An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel,” Apple News tweeted.
TechRadar
Here are 5 reasons why it's time to switch from Android to an iPhone 14
In the world of rivalries, everyone seems to pick a side: Beatles vs Stones, Xbox vs PlayStation, red sports team vs blue sports team – and the rivalry between Android users and iOS fans can be just as fevered. Both OSes have their pros and cons – but with...
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
daystech.org
Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Recent knowledge exhibits that Android apps have been deserted with out replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps,...
Tech Bytes: Apple delaying Pay Later feature
Apple is reportedly delaying the release of its Pay Later feature until next year.
Gizmodo
Apple Has More Plans For the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island
We knew the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max would be getting more functionality toward the end of the year. The latest iOS Beta and developer documentation give us a glimpse at what’s to come, including being able to run up to two Live Activities at once.
daystech.org
Apple’s iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 series owners
The iPhone 14 sequence introduces Emergency SOS through satellite tv for pc, which mixes customized parts deeply built-in with software program to permit antennas to attach on to a satellite tv for pc, enabling messaging with emergency providers when exterior of mobile or Wi-Fi protection. Apple’s iOS 16.1 to will function a “Satellite Connection Demo,” in order that iPhone 14 sequence house owners can check out the satellite tv for pc connection with out really calling / tying up emergency providers.
CNET
Microsoft Is Discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS
Microsoft is discontinuing SwiftKey for iOS, but it will still be available on the Apple app store for one more week, the company confirmed in a statement to CNET. But there's a silver lining for current iOS users: If you already have the auto-correct and predictive text keyboard downloaded on your iPhone, you'll be able to continue using it as long as you don't manually uninstall it. It's not yet clear why support for the app's iOS version is ending, but the action comes on the heels of months of unresolved iOS user complaints, according to a report from ZDNET.
Square Now Opens iPhone Tap to Pay to All US Sellers
Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is officially over and the payment option is now available to all sellers in the U.S. using an iPhone and Square’s point of sale (POS) app. Early access to Square’s iPhone Tap to Pay option started in June...
