In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
C-P Flexible Packaging Announces Commitment to Convert 50% of Company’s U.S. Plants to Solar Power by 2025
YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P), a leading manufacturer of sustainable flexible packaging, has announced plans to power 50% of the company’s U.S. facilities with solar energy by 2025. In addition to reducing C-P’s carbon footprint, utilizing solar power will reduce costs and support C-P’s continued rapid growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006024/en/ C-P Flexible Packaging is converting several manufacturing facilities to solar power (Photo: Business Wire)
thecentersquare.com
Report: 24% of U.S. electricity came from hydropower, wind, solar in 1st hald of year
(The Center Square) – In the first half of 2022, 24% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation came from hydropower, solar and wind, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reports. The analysis is based on data from EIA’s Electric Power Monthly, which also found that from June 2021 to June 2022,...
US News and World Report
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?
Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
Our bid for more solar panels was left out in the cold
We had solar panels fitted in 2019 as part of the Solar Together initiative, and this year wanted to add to them. We chose Green Energy Together as it had done Solar Together projects with our council. We paid a £1,340 deposit. There was then a rather odd silence, but finally scaffolding and two installers appeared. The installers hadn’t been told the panels had to be fitted in addition to those already there, so the kit they had brought was inappropriate. Since then, in spite of daily phone calls and promises from the company that someone would ring back, nothing has happened.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
constructiontechnology.media
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
altenergymag.com
Enerflo Announces Solar Proposal Tool Integration with Storz Power
The new integration will enable solar sales reps to easily and accurately configure energy storage systems and sell Storz Power AI+ Storage Systems though Enerflo's native solar proposal tool, Optimus. This feature is available now to all Enerflo partners and users. Enerflo, a leading business automation software platform for the...
PV Tech
Voltalia to reach 2.6GW capacity target one year early
Renewables company Voltalia expects to achieve 2.6GW of renewables in operation or under construction in 2022, a year ahead of schedule. During the first half of 2022, the French company reached 1.4GW of renewables in operation, with a further 900MW currently under construction, representing a 57% year-on-year increase from H1 2021, which had a combined 1.5GW of capacity target. The remaining 200MW – to achieve its 2.6GW target for 2023 ahead of schedule – would be launched by the end of the year.
Tigo Energy Surpasses One-Terawatt Hour of Monitored Solar PV Energy in Europe
Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the solar energy monitoring function in the Tigo Energy Intelligence Solution has logged more than one Terawatt hour of photovoltaic energy generated by customer systems in the European market. Powered by the Tigo TS4 family of MLPE products, the Energy Intelligence Solution reports high-precision, module-level monitoring of solar installations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006003/en/ The initial residential installation for The Ipv6 Company was in Galapagar, near Madrid. This 9.5kW system serves both home and office with a...
monitordaily.com
CleanFi Recognized in DOE’s American-Made Solar Prize Competition
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized CleanFi, a renewable energy financial technology company, for its software solution to accelerate adoption of job-creating, money-saving renewable energy, energy efficiency, storage and building resilience solutions that combat climate change across the small to medium commercial building landscape. CleanFi is the first FinTech...
altenergymag.com
OMCO Solar Reaches 9.5GW Milestone and Accelerates Domestic Manufacturing with Expanded Indiana Plant and $5 Million Investment
Company Celebrates the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act as it Continues to Invest in U.S. Solar Manufacturing. Following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), OMCO Solar announced it has expanded its Pierceton, Indiana manufacturing plant and has reached a significant milestone, having shipped 9.5GW of solar mounting and racking solutions. In light of the company's latest $5 million solar manufacturing investment, announced in April of 2022, OMCO Solar has now directed a total of $75 million towards equipment and tooling across its four domestic factories (Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Ohio).
PV Tech
CrossBoundary and Engie to build US$60 million of mini-grids in Nigeria
A new partnership between CrossBoundary Energy Access and Engie Energy Access plans to build a US$60 million portfolio of mini-grids that are expected to connect more than 150,000 people to electricity in Nigeria. Under the agreement, mini-grids project financier CrossBoundary Energy Access will finance the development and construction activities of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
IRA credits allow U.S. backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar to boost capacity
U.S. polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar announced it would boost its manufacturing capacity at its Nashua, New Hampshire, factory to meet the growing demand for domestic solar panel backsheets. The company is also searching for a second manufacturing site, with the added tax credits backsheet manufacturers will receive of 40¢/m2 via the Inflation Reduction Act.
