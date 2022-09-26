ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise

Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
ClutchPoints

The former NBA star expected to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

Reports came out around two weeks ago that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was set to leave the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show which he featured in alongside his former Heat championship teammate Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe and WNBA star Candace Parker. Wade was signed by the network after he retired from the NBA in 2019, but he said that he is deciding to focus on his other business ventures, including his ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Philly

Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Yardbarker

LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend

For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
NBC Sports

What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms

Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
ClutchPoints

‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
