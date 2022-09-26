Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
The former NBA star expected to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
Reports came out around two weeks ago that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was set to leave the NBA on TNT Tuesday night show which he featured in alongside his former Heat championship teammate Shaquille O’Neal, host Adam Lefkoe and WNBA star Candace Parker. Wade was signed by the network after he retired from the NBA in 2019, but he said that he is deciding to focus on his other business ventures, including his ownership stake of the Utah Jazz.
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
LeBron James May Surpass An NBA Legend
For example, James needs just 97 assists to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assist leaderboard in the NBA. James currently has 10,045 assists while Johnson ended his career with 10,141. There is no doubt that James will be able to do this in no time at all. James Over...
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Cavaliers Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Interests CLE as a 'Proven 3-and-D Big Body'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' aggressive offseason is reportedly not finished just yet. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a "proven three-and-D big body." The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp...
Bulls' Billy Donovan: 'Think You Have to' Consider Chance Lonzo Ball Will Miss Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, and the Chicago Bulls could already be facing a tremendous blow. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked if he has to prepare for Lonzo Ball to potentially miss the entire campaign and told reporters, "I think you have to." Ball is set...
Nets' Steve Nash Didn't Think Reports of Kevin Durant Ultimatum Were '100% Accurate'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday that he didn't think the reports of Kevin Durant's summer ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai were 100 percent accurate. "I never thought that was 100 percent. It's not black and white like that. There's a lot of factors, a lot...
Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter
Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Suns' Deandre Ayton Reportedly Blames Robert Sarver for Not Getting 5-Year Contract
Deandre Ayton believes Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is to blame for not initially receiving a max contract extension, as both Ramona Shelburne and Marc Spears of ESPN reported:. "I was told that it was Robert Sarver who didn't want to give him that fifth year, who wanted to save...
Ja Morant, Trinity Rodman and Carlos Alcaraz Among Athletes on 2022 Time100 Next List
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, international soccer players Trinity Rodman and Sam Kerr, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton were named to the Time100 Next list for 2022. Time's Next list identifies rising stars in the cultural landscape before they become crossover mainstream names. Already a human...
Zion Williamson Looks 'Amazing,' 'Dominated' Pelicans Scrimmage, Willie Green Says
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said Zion Williamson "dominated" at the team's scrimmage on Tuesday and looked "amazing," per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. The positive news comes after the forward missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Williamson was cleared to play in May and is...
What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms
Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that the preseason is upon us, it’s time to check in on our NBA Playoff predictions for 2022-23. The
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
