Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
A sudden homecoming for one of the people sent back to prison with no warning
Hours after a story aired on NPR's Morning Edition last week, a federal judge found "extraordinary circumstances" that called for Eva Cardoza's release from a federal prison in Connecticut.
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked."There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why...
Slate
South Carolina Judge Bars State Executions Method Similar to “Being Burned Alive” and “Torture”
Death in the electric chair is like “being burned alive.” The firing squad is like “torture.”. Those were the conclusions of a truly unprecedented judicial “two-for.” On Wednesday, a South Carolina state judge, Jocelyn Newman, relying in large part on that state’s constitution, struck down two methods of execution at once. Unless it is reversed on appeal, her decision brings that state’s death penalty apparatus to a halt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ rescues over 300 dogs in largest bust of dogfighting operation in South Carolina history
The Justice Department announced Monday it had conducted the largest dismantling of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina state history, leading to 305 dogs being rescued.
Man beaten in violent arrest video in Arkansas sues officers
Attorneys for a man who was beaten and held down by three law enforcement officers in Mulberry, Arkansas, during an arrest this month that was caught on a widely seen video recorded by a bystander have filed a federal lawsuit against the officers. The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf...
"FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes"
I missed this post by Eric Boehm when it went up last month, and, embarrassingly, just found it because the L.A. Times wrote about it Friday. Better later than never, though, I suppose; here's an excerpt, though you should read the whole thing:. The FBI told a federal magistrate judge...
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
DOJ investigating allegations that Kansas City police racially discriminated against Black officers
The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination against Black officers, according to a letter sent to the agency Monday.
Former Georgia correctional officers sentenced for assaulting handcuffed inmate, cover-up
Four former Georgia correctional officers were sentenced for their roles in beating a handcuffed inmate and then covering up the assault in 2018. Officers at the Valdosta State Prison orchestrated an attack of an inmate "in retaliation for an earlier altercation between that inmate and a female officer at the prison," according to the Department of Justice.
Police Tased and Hogtied a 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy
A Kansas sheriff deputy hogtied, tased, and used painful compliance techniques on an autistic child who ran away from foster care last February. Deputy Matthew Honas was dispatched following a report that the child had run away from home. Though it’s unclear what events transpired before this, Honas reportedly tied up the child, identified as L.H. to protect his identity, in a way that threatened his ability to breathe properly.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0