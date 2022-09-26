ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

15-year-old to become youngest ASU nursing school graduate

She may not be old enough to drive but in less than a year's time, 15-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum will become the youngest person to ever graduate from ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program. “From a very young age I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others,...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Dual language programs educate many students in the Valley

GILBERT, AZ — It's a full-on, immersive, interactive foreign language experience, and it's happening in our own backyard without ever stepping foot in a foreign country!. "We like to speak in Spanish a lot," explains Finley Pearson, a fifth-grade student at Gilbert Elementary School. "Whenever my mom asks me a question, we like to talk back in Spanish to learn more."
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa County, AZ
Education
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
ABC 15 News

For years he fought to a safer I-10, plans are now becoming reality

When you look across parts of I-10 and see nothing between the two sides of high-speed traffic, road safety advocates like Mike Humphrey take it personally. “My world just sort of fell apart,” said Humphrey. In 2008, his wife Pam and sister Anne were traveling on I-10 from Tucson...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating after a woman and child were found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday afternoon. Deputies were called to a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards around 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible suicidal person. When they arrived at...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Four Angels Foundation#Sonoran Living#Ascend Behavioral Health
ABC 15 News

Southwest Airlines flight attendants demanding change during Tuesday picket

PHOENIX — Thousands of off-duty Southwest Airlines flight attendants across the country are planning to picket Tuesday, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The flight attendants are members of TWU Local 556, the union of 18,000-plus flight attendants of Southwest Airlines. The union said they need a new...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings

LEXINGTON, KY — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after he was convicted for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two people in 2017. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
LEXINGTON, KY
ABC 15 News

Human trafficking enforcement ahead of Super Bowl

There are less than five months until the Super Bowl comes to the Valley for the third time. The major event is more than just fun and games as Glendale police is preparing for an influx of human trafficking incidents, similar to what we saw the last time we hosted the big game.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC 15 News

Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A hiker reported missing Sunday from the Cave Creek area has been found dead. Video in the player above shows previous coverage highlighting the search for Kathleen Patterson. Groups have been searching for days for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who reportedly left on a hike Sunday...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road

Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — A woman who flagged down a passing vehicle for help was hit and killed by another car in Phoenix early Monday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle stopped near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4:45 a.m. when a woman waved down the driver to call 911. While the car was stopped by the woman in the roadway, another driver approached from behind and swerved to miss them. The second car ended up sideswiping the stopped vehicle, which then hit the woman.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy