Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
15-year-old to become youngest ASU nursing school graduate
She may not be old enough to drive but in less than a year's time, 15-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum will become the youngest person to ever graduate from ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program. “From a very young age I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others,...
ABC 15 News
Dual language programs educate many students in the Valley
GILBERT, AZ — It's a full-on, immersive, interactive foreign language experience, and it's happening in our own backyard without ever stepping foot in a foreign country!. "We like to speak in Spanish a lot," explains Finley Pearson, a fifth-grade student at Gilbert Elementary School. "Whenever my mom asks me a question, we like to talk back in Spanish to learn more."
ABC 15 News
Local Puerto Rican volunteers in Puerto Rico following devastating hurricane
PHOENIX — Clean-up efforts continue in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona tore through the region, leaving most of the island without power. These events mean history is, once again repeating itself for Puerto Ricans in Arizona. It was just five years ago that the island was slammed by Hurricane...
ABC 15 News
Second Chance Bike Drive brings new life to used bikes, offering independence to many in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A bike can be a lifeline for many getting them to and from work or school, but getting a set of wheels isn't always easy. That's why your donations to the Second Chance Bike Drive are so important. Going for a bike ride can be a simple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
'I'm really not dead!' Man wrongly declared dead by Social Security Administration
PHOENIX — "I'm really not dead." It's a fact, but one that Dan Kapetanovic had to work hard to prove. When he went to the hospital for an operation, he learned his healthcare had been canceled because the Social Security Administration had declared him deceased. Reports saying Dan had...
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
ABC 15 News
For years he fought to a safer I-10, plans are now becoming reality
When you look across parts of I-10 and see nothing between the two sides of high-speed traffic, road safety advocates like Mike Humphrey take it personally. “My world just sort of fell apart,” said Humphrey. In 2008, his wife Pam and sister Anne were traveling on I-10 from Tucson...
ABC 15 News
Woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating after a woman and child were found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday afternoon. Deputies were called to a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards around 2:30 p.m. regarding a possible suicidal person. When they arrived at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Southwest Airlines flight attendants demanding change during Tuesday picket
PHOENIX — Thousands of off-duty Southwest Airlines flight attendants across the country are planning to picket Tuesday, including at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The flight attendants are members of TWU Local 556, the union of 18,000-plus flight attendants of Southwest Airlines. The union said they need a new...
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Six people, including young child, rescued from flooding near Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ — Turn around, don't drown. That's the message often spread to those who may encounter flooding on the roadway during monsoon season. However, six people had to be rescued via helicopter when they became stranded on top of a car during flooding in Maricopa. The incident occurred...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, KY — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after he was convicted for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two people in 2017. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 32-year-old Rosario Diaz Barraza was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
ABC 15 News
Human trafficking enforcement ahead of Super Bowl
There are less than five months until the Super Bowl comes to the Valley for the third time. The major event is more than just fun and games as Glendale police is preparing for an influx of human trafficking incidents, similar to what we saw the last time we hosted the big game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning
CAVE CREEK, AZ — A hiker reported missing Sunday from the Cave Creek area has been found dead. Video in the player above shows previous coverage highlighting the search for Kathleen Patterson. Groups have been searching for days for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who reportedly left on a hike Sunday...
ABC 15 News
One adult, teen, child injured in two-vehicle crash near Scottsdale and Bell roads
PHOENIX — A man, teen and child were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Bell and Scottsdale roads Monday evening. Phoenix police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. According to police, initial reports suggested there were seven vehicles involved. Fire officials say a 38-year-old...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
ABC 15 News
Two survive helicopter crash near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road
Two people survived a helicopter crash east of the Valley Monday morning. Crews responded to the incident near Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road around 9 a.m. Video from the scene showed a small aircraft in a desert area four miles north of Falcon Field Airport that appeared to be heavily damaged and smoking.
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in crash near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A woman who flagged down a passing vehicle for help was hit and killed by another car in Phoenix early Monday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle stopped near 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4:45 a.m. when a woman waved down the driver to call 911. While the car was stopped by the woman in the roadway, another driver approached from behind and swerved to miss them. The second car ended up sideswiping the stopped vehicle, which then hit the woman.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances return for this last week of the monsoon season
PHOENIX — It's a hot start to the week as high pressure sits overhead. Phoenix hit 105 degrees on Monday, putting us just three degrees shy of today's record set in 1989. We'll gradually drop a few degrees throughout the week, but we are expecting triple digit heat through at least Thursday.
Comments / 0