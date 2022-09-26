Strong dollar; weak Euro; weak China. No benefit from strong dollar? Really? Here are nine Club stocks less impacted by the dollar and well-liked on Wall Street. My trusted S&P Oscillator: minus 13.8, way oversold. Lowest since the Covid pandemic. Minus 25 next? U.S. stock futures bounce after Monday's lowest close of the year for the S&P 500. In fact, it was the lowest close for the index since 2020. The 2-year Treasury yield down Tuesday but still over 4.2%.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO