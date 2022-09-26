ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — market extremely oversold, new signs of housing slowdown

Strong dollar; weak Euro; weak China. No benefit from strong dollar? Really? Here are nine Club stocks less impacted by the dollar and well-liked on Wall Street. My trusted S&P Oscillator: minus 13.8, way oversold. Lowest since the Covid pandemic. Minus 25 next? U.S. stock futures bounce after Monday's lowest close of the year for the S&P 500. In fact, it was the lowest close for the index since 2020. The 2-year Treasury yield down Tuesday but still over 4.2%.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Cracker Barrel and Rite Aid report earnings this week. They're vulnerable now. Lennar's earnings report wasn't very impressive last week, and challenges are coming for the homebuilder. Stocks historically move higher, but Cracker Barrel, Rite Aid, and Lennar might fail to beat the market this week. You’re reading a free...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
