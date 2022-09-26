BELCHERTOWN – Belchertown’s Madysen Lepage took a pass from Brianna Romaniak and curled a diagonal shot over the outstretched arms of the Southwick keeper into the upper right-hand corner of the net in the seventh minute of Monday afternoon’s high school girls soccer game at the Orioles’ home stadium. The O’s scored one more first-half goal and held off the Rams for a 2-0 win.

BELCHERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO